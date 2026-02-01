Snoop Dogg Family Mourns Death of Infant Granddaughter

Rapper Snoop Dogg is grieving the loss of his 10 month old granddaughter, Codi Dreaux, who died just 20 days after finally coming home from hospital. The infant’s mother, Cori Broadus, announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday, January 31, through her Instagram Stories.

Cori, 26, shared a black and white image of herself holding her baby daughter, writing over the photo that she lost the love of her life on Monday. The young mother added an angel wing emoji to her emotional tribute. She later reshared a previous post celebrating bringing Codi home from hospital, adding the devastated caption of “20 days later?! dawg im sick.”

Codi died on January 26, just 20 days after coming home from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The baby had spent her entire 10 month life receiving intensive medical care following her extremely premature birth.

Cori previously revealed that Codi was born three months early at 25 weeks gestation and delivered via emergency C section after she developed HELLP syndrome, a serious pregnancy complication. According to medical definitions, babies born before 28 weeks of gestation are considered extremely preterm and can experience various health problems including breathing issues, feeding difficulties and trouble regulating body temperature.

Wayne Deuce, Cori’s fiancé and Codi’s father, shared his own tribute on Instagram Stories. He posted several photos of himself with his daughter, writing that he had been the saddest since losing her but knew she was at peace. He added that he would always love his baby girl.

Cori shared footage of Codi after leaving the hospital on January 6, captioning the post “She’s home” and thanking everyone for their prayers, messages and love. The new mother expressed gratitude that God had heard all their prayers, making the loss just weeks later even more tragic for the family.

In September 2025, during NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) Awareness Month, Cori spoke about her experience as a NICU mother and her daughter’s resilient spirit despite fragile health. She described Codi as feisty, resilient and strong with tremendous character. Cori told US Weekly that doctors and nurses consistently remarked on how alert and aware her baby was, noting that while circumstances weren’t ideal, they could have been worse.

Following the heartbreaking announcement, Snoop Dogg, 54, shared a message on Instagram by posting a family photo that included Cori, captioning the image with a sparkling red heart emoji and a prayer hand emoji. The rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., has not released any additional public statements about his granddaughter’s death.

Snoop’s son, Cordell C. Broadus, 28, shared the same picture to his Instagram Story and wrote “Lil sis, we got you forever” in a message of support for his grieving sister.

Cori also shared a post from one of Codi’s nurses, who uploaded a video showing a mobile spinning over the infant’s crib. The nurse wrote that she had been sad for six days straight, describing giving Codi one last bath and telling her she loved her without realizing she was preparing the baby for heaven. The healthcare worker expressed that being Codi’s nurse was a pleasure and that Cori and Wayne would be forever in her heart.

Fans and well wishers flooded social media with condolences for the Broadus family. Supporters sent prayers, love and messages of sympathy as the family navigates this devastating loss. The outpouring of support reflects the public’s awareness of the family’s months long journey with Codi’s medical challenges.

Cori herself has faced significant health struggles in recent years. In 2024, she revealed that she suffered a severe stroke, an experience she later reflected on in a trailer for the three part special Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story. She recalled doctors informing her that she had experienced a stroke while her health was declining.

The cause of Codi’s death has not been publicly disclosed. Premature infants who spend extended periods in NICU often face complex medical challenges that can persist even after being cleared to go home. The family has not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding the infant’s passing.