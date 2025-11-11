SML Sues Special Prosecutor Over Equipment Seizure, Seeks US$28M

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) at the Accra High Court, demanding the return of confiscated equipment and more than $28 million in damages following what it characterizes as an illegal militarized raid on its offices.

Court documents reveal that OSP officers stormed SML premises on June 10, 2025, executing what the company describes as a heavily armed operation under a purported warrant. Authorities seized servers, laptops, data storage devices, and specialized mineral analysis equipment during the operation.

SML provides data analytics, revenue assurance, and real-time monitoring services for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA). The company states that confiscated equipment forms the backbone of Ghana’s petroleum and solid minerals monitoring infrastructure, making the seizure particularly damaging to national oversight systems.

The raid allegedly caused the collapse of SML’s secure data communication network connecting 25 petroleum depots nationwide. This disruption led to a complete shutdown of real-time data transmission for Ghana’s petroleum and mining sectors, according to the company’s statement of claim.

SML accuses OSP personnel of violating standard forensic and evidence-handling protocols by physically removing hardware rather than creating forensic copies of stored data. The company contends this approach corrupted its systems and permanently invalidated essential security and authentication software required for operations.

The lawsuit further alleges that OSP operatives intentionally disabled CCTV systems during the operation to prevent video documentation of the raid. SML’s legal team characterizes these actions as excessive, unlawful, and executed in bad faith, causing irreparable harm to national monitoring infrastructure.

Company lawyers assert the seizure inflicted massive financial losses on SML while simultaneously compromising government revenue monitoring capabilities. They argue the operation’s execution demonstrated disregard for proper legal procedures and technical requirements for handling sensitive digital systems.

SML is requesting the court to declare the OSP’s detention of property unlawful and unconstitutional. The company seeks an immediate order for return of all seized equipment, along with $28 million in damages covering property loss, business interruption, and reputational harm.

The legal filing also demands that OSP cover all costs associated with the lawsuit, including legal fees and procedural expenses. Company representatives maintain that the aggressive nature of the operation and subsequent equipment retention lack legal justification.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has not filed a defence or issued public statements addressing SML’s claims. OSP silence on the allegations leaves unanswered questions about the legal basis for the June operation and the status of any ongoing investigation.

This lawsuit intensifies existing tensions between SML and the anti-corruption body following OSP investigations into SML’s contracts with the Ghana Revenue Authority. Those agreements have attracted public scrutiny over alleged procurement irregularities and concerns about value for money in government spending.

The High Court is expected to schedule a first hearing date within coming weeks. Legal observers note that the case could set important precedents regarding law enforcement procedures in raids involving critical national infrastructure and digital evidence collection.