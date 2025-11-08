SML Rejects Claims of System Failure in Revenue Operations

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has dismissed allegations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that waybill scanning in its revenue operations indicates technical system failure. Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, SML’s lawyer Cephas Boyuo described the conclusion as a misunderstanding of petroleum sector operations.

Boyuo argued that waybill authentication represents standard verification practice rather than evidence of malfunction. He insisted the company used waybill authentications because it is the correct method for resolving discrepancies, not because meters failed. He added that all SML meters were installed by certified engineers, jointly supervised by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and validated by the Ghana Standards Authority.

The lawyer maintained that SML’s meters have never failed and the system has never experienced downtime. He urged the OSP to seek technical guidance before making claims about the petroleum downstream sector.

The company also criticized the OSP for allegedly acting beyond its fact finding mandate by openly criticising individuals before any court adjudication. Boyuo stated that the OSP had turned itself into a judge and sought to denounce individuals, making it appear wrongdoing occurred even before heading to court.

SML further defended its founder Evans Adusei, describing him as a self made entrepreneur with an established track record in logistics, trade, and industrial systems. Boyuo said the OSP’s assertions were baseless and unfair, stressing that verifiable documentation and business records demonstrate Adusei is an independent and long established Ghanaian entrepreneur.

The remarks came in response to extensive OSP findings released on October 30, 2025. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng revealed that more than GH¢1.4 billion was paid to SML by the state without proper monitoring or evaluation to ensure value for money. The payments were made on automatic mode, detached from actual performance, and without effective supervision by the GRA or the Ministry of Finance.

Agyebeng stated that investigations uncovered glaring statutory breaches, conflicts of interest, and unjustified payments surrounding the SML contracts. He asserted there was no genuine need for contracting SML for the work it purported to perform, describing the agreements as blighted by statutory breaches.

The OSP investigation revealed that SML received payments from the GRA without submitting invoices backed by verified reports as required by procedure. This payment structure allegedly created room for undeserved transfers of public funds, resulting in significant financial losses to the state.

The OSP announced that by the end of November 2025, it will file charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta and five others over their roles in the controversial revenue assurance contracts. Those expected to face prosecution include former GRA Commissioner Generals Reverend Doctor Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, GRA officials Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah, and Ernest Akore, former Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday, October 31, 2025, terminated all contracts between the government and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited following the conclusion of the OSP investigation. The OSP stated its investigations saved the country GH¢1.25 billion in potential unjustified payments.

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, whose reporting first brought public attention to the SML contracts, responded to the company’s press conference by calling it filled with falsehoods. He particularly disputed SML’s claim that payments under the contract were performance based, describing it as totally false.

SML maintains its operations are lawful and transparent. In an earlier statement issued on October 31, 2025, the company said it had fully cooperated with all lawful investigations and urged that public discussions be based on verified facts rather than speculation. The company emphasized it operates under strict oversight from the GRA and other authorities.