SML Officials Challenge OSP Over Placard Photographs

Two executives under investigation in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited corruption probe have filed a human rights lawsuit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor, challenging the agency’s practice of photographing suspects with name placards.

Christian Tetteh Sotie, Managing Director of SML and former Technical Advisor to the Ghana Revenue Authority Commissioner-General, and Isaac Crentsil, former Commissioner of the Customs Division and currently a Manager at SML, filed the suit on Tuesday at the Human Rights Division of the High Court. The case raises questions about investigative procedures and constitutional protections in Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

The applicants aren’t disputing the investigation itself. Instead, they’re asking the court to declare that photographing them while holding placards bearing their names violated their fundamental rights. They also want the court to declare that any publication of such photographs would violate their human rights and to restrain the OSP from releasing the images.

This legal challenge arrives as the OSP continues its investigation into contracts between SML and the Ghana Revenue Authority. The revenue assurance agreements, covering petroleum and minerals sectors, have attracted intense scrutiny over procurement processes and value delivery to the state.

The constitutional tension at the heart of this case centers on balancing anti-corruption enforcement with individual dignity protections. Ghana’s Constitution guarantees the right to dignity under Article 15 and privacy protections under Article 18. These rights coexist with Article 19’s presumption of innocence, which requires that individuals be treated as innocent until proven guilty by a competent court.

Under the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018, the OSP can profile suspects by recording personal details, taking fingerprints, and photographing them for investigative purposes. What remains legally unclear is whether such documentation powers extend to public exhibition of suspects before charges are filed.

The Supreme Court has previously reinforced constitutional protections for suspects. In Martin Kpebu (No. 2) v Attorney-General, the court described the presumption of innocence as a due process requirement guiding every stage of criminal justice. Another ruling, Adu Gyamfi v Attorney-General, warned that condemning a suspect before trial violates constitutional principles.

International standards echo these protections. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights requires public authorities to avoid statements or actions suggesting guilt before trial. The European Court of Human Rights, in Allenet de Ribemont v France, held that while authorities may inform the public about investigations, they must do so with discretion and respect for human dignity.

The case could eventually reach the Supreme Court for constitutional interpretation. Article 33 grants the High Court power to enforce fundamental human rights, but when cases raise questions requiring constitutional clarification, such as whether investigative regulations can limit dignity, privacy, and presumption of innocence rights, Article 130 allows referral to the apex court.

Such a ruling would establish precedent not only for the OSP but for all investigative agencies navigating the balance between public accountability and individual rights protection.

The SML-GRA contract has drawn significant scrutiny after concerns emerged over procurement processes. Five civil society organizations previously sued the government and SML, seeking recovery of more than GH¢1 billion on grounds that the contract breached procurement laws.

The broader investigation involves multiple suspects, including former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, though no criminal charges have been filed against the two applicants in this human rights case. The OSP has executed arrests and searches, including raids on SML offices, as part of the ongoing probe.

This legal battle represents a critical moment for Ghana’s justice system. It tests whether corruption investigations can proceed vigorously while respecting the constitutional rights designed to protect every citizen’s dignity. The outcome will likely shape investigative practices across law enforcement agencies for years to come.

The case reminds Ghanaians that effective anti-corruption work and constitutional rights protection aren’t opposing goals. Rather, the Constitution envisions both working together, ensuring that justice remains both visible and fair throughout the investigative and prosecution process.