SML Lawyer Denies Ofori-Atta Connection to Company

Legal counsel for Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has rejected allegations linking former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to the company, describing the claims as baseless and lacking evidentiary support. Lawyer Cephas Boyuo addressed journalists on Friday to challenge assertions that have emerged during ongoing scrutiny of the firm.

Boyuo criticized investigative language he characterized as speculative, insisting the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) should ground its work in verifiable facts. “For a serious investigative organisation like the OSP, you do not work with insinuations. You don’t say ‘it will appear as if’ or ‘it looks like.’ Investigations must be based on evidence,” he stated.

The lawyer emphasized that SML’s ownership structure is transparent and publicly known. He clarified that Evans Adusei holds the company’s ownership interest, dismissing suggestions of involvement by the former Finance Minister. “It is untrue that Ken Ofori-Atta has an interest in SML. It’s only for Evans Adusei,” Boyuo said, adding that false claims mislead the public.

Boyuo pointed to financial evidence contradicting any suggestion of preferential treatment from Ofori-Atta’s ministry. He noted that SML received no exemptions when importing operational equipment, paying full duties on all items brought into the country. “Every equipment that SML brought in, Ken Ofori-Atta refused to give SML exemption. SML paid for everything. So if he had an interest, why did he not just allow them to bring in the items freely?” the lawyer questioned.

The defense comes amid broader examination of government contracts with private firms, particularly those involving revenue collection and monitoring services. SML has faced public scrutiny over its contractual arrangements with state institutions, though specific details of current investigations remain unclear.

Boyuo maintained that SML has fulfilled all legal and financial obligations under its government contract. He called on the OSP to conduct investigations professionally, basing conclusions on documented evidence rather than assumptions or circumstantial observations.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has not issued a public response to Boyuo’s statements. Neither Ken Ofori-Atta nor Evans Adusei has commented publicly on the allegations or the lawyer’s defense.