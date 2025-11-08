SML Lawyer Defends Founder as Independent Entrepreneur

Legal counsel for Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) has rejected allegations that the company’s founder served as a political proxy, describing him instead as an established businessman with decades of entrepreneurial experience.

Cephas Boyuo, representing SML, addressed journalists in Accra on Friday, November 7, 2025, dismissing claims made by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding Evans Adusei, the company’s founder. Boyuo stated the allegations lack factual and evidentiary support, stressing there is no evidence of political sponsorship or procurement influence in Adusei’s business dealings.

The lawyer emphasized that verifiable documentation and business records demonstrate Adusei is an independent and long-established Ghanaian entrepreneur. He characterized his client as someone who had achieved business success well before forming SML.

According to Boyuo, SML’s creation in 2017 represented a natural diversification step by Adusei, who has decades of experience in logistics, trade, and industrial systems. The lawyer noted that Adusei’s credibility is backed by existing entities such as Evans Timbers Limited and Evatex Logistics Limited, which have consistently demonstrated industrial compliance and operational success.

Boyuo detailed Adusei’s business journey, explaining he began his entrepreneurial career in 1988 as a bulk importer of used clothes from Europe and the United States before transitioning into timber processing and afforestation in the mid 1990s. He added that Evans Timbers Limited doesn’t just process timber but also finishes and exports its own products, with Adusei documented among the few large-scale private contributors to forest regeneration programmes.

In 2003, Adusei established Evatex Logistics Company Limited, a firm specialising in mining support services, heavy equipment supply, and stockpiling operations, Boyuo revealed.

The lawyer criticized the OSP for acting beyond its fact-finding mandate by openly criticizing individuals before any court adjudication. Boyuo argued that the OSP cannot turn itself into a judge and has sought to denounce individuals, making it appear wrongdoing has happened even before heading to court.

The remarks come in response to the OSP’s recent findings that the contract awarded to SML was unnecessary, unlawfully approved, and financially damaging to the state.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating SML over a revenue assurance contract it signed with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), with the probe alleging procurement irregularities and questioning payments made to SML for services in the downstream petroleum sector. The OSP’s report alleged that over GH¢125 million could be recovered from the company.

SML has rejected these claims, describing them as unfounded and damaging to its reputation.