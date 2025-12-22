“Smiling Mafia” Chant Erupts as Shatta Wale Hails President Mahama on Stage

Entertainment met politics and humor at the Legacy Rise boxing showdown as Shatta Wale delivered a standout performance at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on December 20, 2025.

The dancehall icon brought his trademark confidence and charisma to the stage, energizing thousands of fans who had gathered for the night’s event. His performance was filled with lively ad-libs, social commentary, and playful banter.

In a surprising but crowd-pleasing moment, Shatta Wale openly expressed admiration for President John Dramani Mahama, jokingly adopting the president’s surname during his performance.

“Today I want you guys to know that my surname is Shatta Mahama and my father is a president,” he said, drawing laughter, cheers, and applause from fans.

The moment reinforced Shatta Wale’s reputation as an artist who effortlessly fuses entertainment with bold statements, ensuring his performance remains one of the most talked-about highlights of the Legacy Rise event.