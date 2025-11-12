Smile4mation stars Nana Mitch and Schardo Mitch nominated for 2025 “Creator for Change” award at Ghana Creators Festival

The charismatic duo, born Padmond Annor and Padmond Annor Jr., has been recognized by the Ghana Creators Festival for their outstanding social impact through their widely celebrated initiative, Smile4mation. The event will take place on November 22 at the 3Music headquarters in Accra at 1pm.

In a heartbeat, Smile4mation has brought Ghanaians under one umbrella, becoming the internet’s go-to for wholesome storytelling and inspiring transformations. The Mitch Brothers’ compelling new initiative has been spreading positivity and hope to street vendors, artisans, and other everyday people by highlighting their unique stories and rewarding their hard work with breathtaking makeovers and financial support.

Responding to news of the nomination, Nana Mitch expressed: “This nomination isn’t just for us; it’s for everyone who participated in this journey of kindness, every smile we helped create, and every dream we helped come to life.” Schardo Mitch added: “Smile4mation started as a small idea, but it’s growing into a family–an initiative that reminds us that change begins with one act of kindness.”

The Ghana Content Creators Festival has blossomed into a premier event that celebrates, empowers, and connects content creators from Ghana, the rest of Africa, and around the world. Powered by Binance, YouTube, and more, the festival’s fifth edition aims to make a global impact by bringing together both established and emerging creators.

It will provide a platform for learning, networking, and collaborative opportunities within the broader creative community, slowly bridging the gap between the creative sector and the business world. This, in turn, will open doors to meaningful partnerships, sponsorships, and monetization opportunities in the future, elevating Ghana’s vibrant content creation industry.