SMEs Express Optimism Despite Rising Utility Costs in 2026

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the Greater Accra Region have expressed cautious optimism about business growth and improved economic prospects in 2026, citing currency stability, tax reliefs and lower fuel prices recorded in the past year. However, concerns about recent utility tariff increases threaten to erode some of the economic gains achieved through government’s fiscal consolidation efforts.

Mr William Obeng, a business dealer in car accessories, said the relative stability of the Ghanaian cedi against major international currencies in 2025 was a positive signal for the business community. The cedi appreciated by over 35 percent against the United States dollar during 2025, trading at approximately GH₵10.51 per dollar on January 1, 2026, according to Bank of Ghana data. This remarkable turnaround follows years of sustained depreciation that significantly increased operating costs for import dependent businesses.

The removal of certain taxes, including the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy, is expected to reduce operating costs and create a more favorable environment for SMEs to expand in 2026. The government’s 2026 Budget eliminated this levy alongside other Value Added Tax (VAT) reforms that raised the registration threshold for businesses from GH₵200,000 to GH₵750,000 annual turnover, exempting thousands of small businesses from VAT compliance requirements.

Last year, the government did well in terms of cedi stability, and the abolition of some taxes like the COVID-19 recovery levy should help create a good climate for businesses to thrive this year, Obeng explained. According to him, sustaining the economic gains achieved in 2025 would be critical to maintaining confidence among small businesses and encouraging further investment within the Greater Accra Region, which remains the country’s main commercial hub.

The VAT reforms implemented January 1 under the Value Added Tax Act 2025 are expected to return approximately GH₵5.7 billion to businesses and households according to government estimates. The changes recoup the National Health Insurance Levy and Ghana Education Trust Fund levies into the VAT base while reducing the overall effective VAT rate from 21.9 percent to 20 percent. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson emphasized that these reforms aim to rebuild trust between citizens and the state while ensuring collected revenues fund national development.

Obeng commended the government for reducing petroleum product prices, describing the move as a significant boost to businesses whose operations depend heavily on transportation and logistics. One of the New Year’s reliefs for businesses was the reduction in fuel prices. That is a major indicator that the economy is moving in the right direction, he noted. Fuel prices declined significantly during late 2025 as global crude oil prices moderated and the strengthened cedi reduced import costs for petroleum products.

However, Obeng expressed concern about recent increases in utility tariffs, warning that higher electricity and water costs could erode the gains made by SMEs. The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) announced upward adjustments in utility tariffs effective January 1, 2026, with electricity rising by 9.86 percent and water by 15.92 percent under its 2026 to 2030 Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO). The increases apply to all consumer categories including residential, commercial and industrial customers.

For businesses, the impact proves substantial across operations. Electricity rates for commercial and industrial users have increased proportionally to residential adjustments, raising energy costs for manufacturing, retail, hospitality and service sector enterprises. Water tariff increases similarly affect businesses requiring significant water usage for production processes, cleaning operations or customer services. The cumulative effect on operating expenses threatens to offset some benefits from tax relief and stable exchange rates.

Obeng said the increases would place additional pressure on small businesses and households, urging government to adopt stricter measures to keep utility tariffs affordable. He stressed that moderating utility costs was essential to ensuring the sustainability and growth of SMEs in the Greater Accra Region. Many small enterprises operate on thin profit margins where even modest cost increases can determine viability, particularly when competing against larger firms with economies of scale.

According to published tariff schedules, residential electricity customers now pay 88.37 pesewas per kilowatt hour for lifeline consumption of zero to 30 kilowatt hours, up from 80.43 pesewas previously. Residential customers using zero to 300 kilowatt hours now pay 200.22 pesewas per kilowatt hour, compared to 182.24 pesewas. Water tariffs for households consuming up to five cubic meters increased from 528.18 pesewas per cubic meter to 612.25 pesewas, while consumption above five cubic meters rose from 934.46 pesewas to 1,083.20 pesewas per cubic meter.

The PURC defended its decision by explaining that the revised tariffs reflect longer term investment needs, macroeconomic indicators and the necessity of sustaining reliable service delivery over the coming years. The Commission said the adjustments were necessary to meet the investment requirements of the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and other utilities while ensuring financial viability of service providers.

The regulator evaluated each utility’s regulated asset base to determine capital expenditure required between 2026 and 2030, ensuring providers can maintain infrastructure and improve service reliability. The review factored in a projected generation mix of 78.79 percent thermal power, 20.90 percent hydroelectric and 0.31 percent renewable sources for 2026. The Weighted Average Cost of Gas is expected to rise to US$7.8749 per million British thermal units, reflecting global energy market conditions.

PURC used an exchange rate of GH₵12.0067 per United States dollar and an inflation benchmark of eight percent for the 2026 to 2030 period, compared to the 2025 baseline of GH₵12.3715 and 12.43 percent inflation. The approved tariffs will remain valid for five years but will be adjusted quarterly to reflect changes in inflation, exchange rates, fuel costs and generation mix. These quarterly reviews aim to maintain the real value of tariffs while keeping utility service providers financially viable.

Labour unions have raised concerns that the utility increases completely erode the nine percent wage adjustment approved for public sector workers in 2026. The Trades Union Congress (TUC) issued statements demanding government revise the wage package upward to offset utility costs, warning of potential mobilization if authorities fail to address worker concerns. TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah questioned why workers should pay for tariff increments when their meager nine percent pay adjustment will be paid at the end of January.

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) sharply criticized the PURC over the tariff adjustments, describing the decision as unrealistic and insensitive to economic hardships facing Ghanaians. CPA leadership argued that factors such as high non revenue water, technical losses, persistent supply interruptions and poor service delivery should be addressed before burdening ratepayers. Civil society groups contend that Ghanaian households should not bear costs of systemic inefficiencies within utility providers.

Despite these concerns, broader economic indicators suggest Ghana’s economy has made significant progress toward stability. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed its fifth review under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility arrangement in December 2025, describing performance as broadly satisfactory despite earlier policy slippages. The IMF projects growth at 4.8 percent for 2026, building on stronger than anticipated performance through 2025 driven by services and agricultural sectors.

Inflation reached 6.3 percent in November 2025, successfully returning within the Bank of Ghana’s target range after years of elevated price increases. The central bank cautiously began an easing cycle, reducing the Monetary Policy Rate to 21.5 percent while the Ghana Reference Rate dropped to 17.93 percent by November. Treasury bill rates fell significantly from around 25 percent to 10.6 percent by October, reflecting improved investor confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory.

International reserves accumulation exceeded IMF program targets, with provisional Bank of Ghana data suggesting reserves could exceed US$13 billion by end 2025. The strengthened external position eases financing pressures and provides buffers against external shocks. Ghana’s debt trajectory improved significantly following comprehensive restructuring efforts, with public debt hovering around 45 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) aided by cedi appreciation and reduced external borrowing reliance.

Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Ghana to B minus with a stable outlook in 2025, pointing to renewed investor trust and more stable financial environment. The upgrade signals that Ghana’s economic stabilization is gaining credibility beyond government circles, potentially improving access to international capital markets at more favorable terms when Ghana eventually returns to commercial borrowing.

However, analysts emphasize 2026 represents a bridge year requiring continued fiscal discipline rather than triumphant recovery. C NERGY Ghana Limited noted that 2026 should be treated as a buffer building year, focusing on strengthening reserves, managing inflation and improving structural conditions for investment. How effectively Ghana navigates these challenges could set the stage for more robust growth in the medium term.

For SMEs in Greater Accra, the practical challenge involves navigating a mixed economic package where some costs decline while others increase. Tax relief and stable exchange rates provide breathing room, but rising utility bills threaten to consume these savings. Business operators must carefully manage expenses, optimize energy and water usage, and potentially pass some costs to consumers where market conditions permit.

The government’s 2026 Budget targets a primary surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP and an overall deficit of 2.2 percent, aligning with the amended Public Financial Management Act and IMF supported program objectives. Revenue mobilization efforts projected at GH₵268.1 billion, representing an 18.8 percent increase over 2025, reflect strong emphasis on domestic revenue generation through non oil tax reforms. Sustaining fiscal discipline requires stronger revenue administration, improved public financial management and better oversight of state owned enterprises.

Small businesses particularly benefit from improved access to financing as interest rates gradually decline from crisis levels. However, credit remains expensive for many SMEs who lack collateral or credit histories acceptable to formal financial institutions. Banks continue prioritizing larger, established clients over smaller enterprises perceived as higher risk, limiting SMEs’ ability to access working capital for expansion or operations.

The informal sector, where most Ghanaians earn their livelihoods and which comprises substantial SME activity, faces additional challenges beyond formal policy measures. Informal businesses typically lack access to tax relief benefits requiring official registration, struggle more with utility cost increases due to residential rather than commercial tariff structures, and cannot easily pass costs to price sensitive customers operating in competitive informal markets.

Infrastructure deficits continue constraining SME growth despite economic stabilization. Poor road conditions increase transportation costs and vehicle maintenance expenses. Unreliable power supply forces businesses to invest in backup generators, adding capital and operating expenses. Water supply interruptions disrupt operations for enterprises requiring consistent access. Internet connectivity remains expensive and unreliable outside major urban centers, limiting digital business opportunities.

Looking ahead, SME growth in 2026 depends on government maintaining macroeconomic stability while addressing structural constraints. Continued cedi stability, moderate inflation, declining interest rates and infrastructure improvements would support expansion. However, if utility costs continue rising, exchange rate gains reverse or new fiscal pressures emerge, the optimism expressed by business operators could quickly dissipate.

The Greater Accra Region, as Ghana’s commercial nerve center housing the bulk of formal sector enterprises and serving as gateway for imports and exports, will remain critical to national economic performance. SMEs in this region serve both local consumers and broader national markets, making their health indicative of economy wide conditions. Supporting these enterprises through conducive policies balances enabling business growth while ensuring utilities maintain financial viability for reliable service delivery.