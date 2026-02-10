SME Export Trade Gap Threatens Africa’s Economic Future, Vice President Warns

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has expressed concern over the African small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector’s minimal contribution to export trade despite being the continent’s major employer.

Speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogues (APD) 2026 at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the Vice President noted that fewer than 20 percent of SMEs engage in cross-border trade, highlighting a critical gap in Africa’s economic integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocol.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasized that SMEs generate over 80 percent of employment and contribute significantly to GDP, yet this potential is not fully reflected in cross-border participation. She maintained that success in the SME sector demands a deliberate and sustained approach to dismantle the barriers women and youth face.

A future that excludes young people, women and small enterprises is a crisis we cannot afford to sleepwalk into, she said, stressing that Africa must move from dependency to self-reliance, from fragmentation to integration, and from exporting potential to building prosperity at home.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang indicated that women still face barriers to finance, mobility and market access, which pose a severe macroeconomic risk that could lead to wasting over half of Africa’s human potential. She warned that without deliberate policy interventions to upskill, improve access to capital and provide institutional support for the youth to scale their ideas across borders, many African economies risk remaining trapped in low productivity models, exporting raw materials, importing finished goods and watching talented young Africans seek opportunity elsewhere.

The First Lady of Angola, Ana Dias Lourenço, echoed similar caution. The economic exclusion of women and youth constitutes a serious structural risk to the stability and competitiveness of our continent. Inclusion is not merely a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity, she stated, positioning women and youth in trade as central and non-negotiable.

She noted that for AfCFTA to succeed, it must go beyond bureaucratic protocols to become a strategic instrument to transform Africa’s potential into equitable prosperity. She advocated that women farmers and youth be granted unfettered access to green technologies, stressing there can be no sustainable free trade without climate resilient agriculture.

The African Continental Free Trade Area is the largest free trade area by number of member states after the World Trade Organization, spanning 1.3 billion people across the world’s second largest continent. As of current figures, 54 countries have signed the AfCFTA agreement.

As many African leaders continue to tout AfCFTA as the panacea for underdevelopment on the continent, a means to shared prosperity and an engine to empower entrepreneurs and spur growth in Africa, Prof Opoku-Agyemang emphasized the need for long-term policies and robust development finance institutions. Strong institutions and effective governance are essential to sustain progress, she stated.

We must continue to integrate our borders. Africa must unite. This is not about erasing sovereignty. It is about organizing our sovereignty in service of shared prosperity and our markets, she added.

She admonished African countries to implement industrial strategies that strengthen priority sectors, build skills and support sustainable production to expand trade within the continent. We must continue to invest in infrastructure and connectivity while establishing the conditions for innovation and technology, she added.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang described the 24-Hour Economy Programme as designed to improve productivity by optimizing infrastructure, finance and institutional efficiency, ensuring that businesses and workers are no longer constrained by avoidable bottlenecks or lost time.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2026 were held under the theme Empowering SMEs, Women and Youth in Africa’s Single Market: Innovate. Collaborate. Trade.