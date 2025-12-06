Smartphones transform journalism practice as reporters abandon traditional equipment for mobile devices

Smartphones have revolutionized journalism in Ghana, with reporters increasingly abandoning traditional equipment in favor of mobile phones that combine multiple functions into one compact device.

Journalists say modern smartphones now serve as cameras, recorders, laptops, televisions and radios all in one, making news gathering faster, lighter and more efficient than traditional methods that required multiple crew members and heavy equipment. According to practitioners, the mobile revolution has made journalism far more convenient and less stressful compared to previous decades.

Bright, a Ghanaian journalist, recounted how he began using his mobile phone as his main reporting tool after working with a BBC crew that used only smartphones to record videos, take photos and file stories directly to the BBC newsroom in the United Kingdom. He said watching them work made him realize mobile phones could do far more than journalists imagined.

The transformation represents a dramatic shift from traditional practices where print journalists walked in pairs with a cameraman and reporter, while electronic media moved in teams of two or three including a reporter, cameraman and lighting technician. Today, a single reporter with a smartphone can accomplish what once required an entire crew.

Prince, a freelance journalist who runs his own online news platform, described mobile phones as a game changer for his work. He said his abilities in news gathering, writing and dissemination have all improved, noting that he manages his entire website on his phone and can record voices, edit audio, write and post stories instantly.

Michael echoed similar sentiments, describing mobile phones as the most essential tool in modern journalism. He explained that covering press conferences or events has become less stressful, as he can write and send stories directly to editors or even go live from his phone, making journalism more efficient and timelier than ever.

Nii attested to the transformation, explaining that mobile phones have made editing faster and more reliable. He recalled that in the past, journalists had to write stories by hand then visit internet cafes to type and send them, but today everything happens instantly on phones, improving efficiency beyond measure.

A veteran journalist reflected on the generational shift, amazed at how young reporters now produce and transmit complete stories within minutes. He recalled that in earlier times, journalism was tough with journalists carrying notepads and recorders everywhere, transcribing manually and racing to meet deadlines, but now everything seems effortless.

However, Enoch pointed out that some event organizers still underestimate journalists using mobile phones. He said many think a mobile phone cannot perform like a professional camera and only believe it when they see the final output, noting that using mobile phones at events sometimes leads to skepticism about legitimacy.

Eric described mobile technology as the best thing that has ever happened to journalism, calling it the fastest, easiest and most reliable tool. He said he cannot remember the last time he opened his laptop to write a story and does not even carry it anymore.

Akwesi Agyeman, an editor, added that mobile phones have made his work easier, more efficient and more accessible. He explained that deadlines are now easier to meet, typing on his phone is faster, and sending stories is instant, making it impossible to imagine working without mobile technology.

UNESCO defines journalism as the production and distribution of news on events, facts, ideas and people that are of public interest while adhering to core principles of accuracy, independence, fairness and accountability. Despite technological changes, these fundamental principles remain essential to the profession.

The mobile journalism trend extends across Africa, with training initiatives emerging in Kenya, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and other countries. Mobile Journalism Africa, founded in 2018, has trained hundreds of journalists and journalism students across the continent in smartphone storytelling techniques.

Research indicates that middle to small scale media organizations in Ghana and other African countries substantially rely on smartphone coverage because of easy mobility, fast production and distribution, low cost and capacity for live transmission. Ghana has an estimated 29 million people but 34.57 million mobile phone users according to available data.

However, the smartphone revolution also raises concerns about digital divides and quality standards. While urban centers benefit from robust mobile infrastructure, rural areas often lag in connectivity, potentially leaving portions of the population outside digital transformation.

The mobile revolution has reshaped journalism, making it more dynamic, flexible and immediate. What once required an entire crew and heavy equipment can now be done with a single device in one hand by a single reporter as technology continues advancing.