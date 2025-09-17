Small-Scale Miners Blame Officials for Forest Mining

Small-scale miners organiser Kweku Duah accuses state officials of protecting illegal mining operations in Ghana’s forest reserves while legal operators face harassment, highlighting corruption concerns as government claims victory over galamsey.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Duah alleged that powerful actors shield large-scale illegal operators operating in protected areas, contradicting recent government claims of successful galamsey eradication from red-zone forests.

The timing of Duah’s allegations proves significant as the Lands Ministry announced in July 2025 that government had reclaimed all nine red-zone forests and seized over 1,200 excavators. However, Duah maintains that forest mining continues with official complicity.

The government has designated galamsey as terrorism and a matter of national policy under the Mahama administration, yet miners’ representatives argue enforcement remains selective and politically influenced.

Duah emphasized that no legal concessions exist within forest reserves and water bodies, making any mining activity in these areas inherently illegal. He suggested that movement of heavy excavators into protected zones requires institutional backing, implicating forestry officials and political figures in ongoing environmental destruction.

The Small-Scale Miners Association organiser called for presidential intervention, arguing that accountability measures targeting forestry officials could eliminate the protection networks enabling illegal operations. His proposal that forestry officials should face dismissal for mining activities in their jurisdictions represents a direct challenge to current enforcement mechanisms.

Recent data supports concerns about ongoing forest degradation. According to John Allotey, head of Ghana’s Forestry Commission, 34 out of 288 forest reserves have been impacted across seven regions, with over 100,000 acres of cocoa farms destroyed through illegal mining activities.

The miners’ association has attempted to distance itself from galamsey operations while advocating for support of legitimate small-scale mining. In August 2025, the association issued a statement dismissing suggestions that it supports illegal mining, emphasizing its firm opposition to galamsey.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey recently called on President Mahama to reaffirm his commitment to tackling the escalating crisis, indicating that despite government claims of progress, environmental groups remain concerned about illegal mining’s continued impact.

The debate reflects broader tensions between formal mining sector development and environmental protection. Government has announced new strategies focusing on registering small-scale miners into cooperatives to improve monitoring and enforcement, though miners argue they receive inadequate support compared to illegal operators.

Recent training workshops for artisanal miners on sustainable practices demonstrate government efforts to formalize the sector, yet allegations of official complicity suggest enforcement gaps persist despite policy initiatives.

For Ghana’s mining sector, the accusations highlight ongoing governance challenges in balancing legitimate small-scale mining development with environmental protection. The claims of selective enforcement could undermine public confidence in anti-galamsey efforts while legal operators struggle with regulatory barriers.

The broader implications extend beyond mining policy to questions of institutional integrity and environmental stewardship. As gold prices remain elevated, pressure on forest reserves intensifies, making effective enforcement crucial for preserving Ghana’s remaining forest resources and water systems.