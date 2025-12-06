Small Businesses Struggle Under High Microfinance Interest Rates

Small business owners across Ghana are facing mounting debt pressures as high interest rates from microfinance institutions and digital lending platforms threaten livelihoods, with many traders finding themselves trapped in cycles of borrowing to repay existing loans. The situation has prompted renewed calls for regulatory intervention and establishment of a promised Women’s Bank to ease credit access for vulnerable entrepreneurs.

Ghana Union of Traders Association president Dr Joseph Obeng recently warned that many women-led businesses are collapsing under unbearable borrowing costs at the microfinance level. He told JoyNews that traders often struggle to pay even half the principal before accumulated debt becomes overwhelming, describing the crisis as particularly severe for women who operate outside mainstream banking systems and depend on susu collectors and microfinance companies charging exorbitant rates.

The microfinance sector has expanded rapidly in recent years to serve micro, small and medium enterprises typically excluded from conventional banking. Data from Statista shows Ghana had 176 licensed microfinance institutions in 2023, down slightly from 180 in earlier years but far below the peak of 566 institutions recorded in 2017 and 2018. The sector manages substantial assets serving millions of clients, but faces persistent challenges with loan performance and regulatory compliance.

Non performing loan ratios among microfinance institutions remain elevated. Research published in 2020 indicated that the non performing loan ratio for microfinance institutions stood at 19.9 percent as of December 2019, significantly higher than the 13.6 percent average for all deposit taking institutions in Ghana. High default rates affect profitability, liquidity and sustainability while undermining social impact and reputation within communities these institutions aim to serve.

Digital lending platforms promising instant credit through mobile phones have proliferated alongside traditional microfinance. The convenience appeals to traders, artisans and youth building businesses, offering loans processed within minutes with minimal paperwork and no collateral requirements. However, many platforms charge steep interest rates, with monthly rates of eight to fifteen percent translating into annualized costs that borrowers often fail to fully comprehend when accepting loans.

Regulatory oversight has struggled to match the pace of digital lending growth. Bank of Ghana in June 2023 published a notice identifying 97 unlicensed loan applications operating without authorization and warned the public against engaging with these entities due to risks including data theft and consumer protection violations. The central bank emphasized that offering loan facilities without required approvals is illegal under Ghanaian law, yet thousands continue borrowing from unlicensed platforms visible on app stores.

Some borrowers resort to loan stacking, taking credit from one platform to repay another, creating debt cycles nearly impossible to escape. Others default entirely, losing creditworthiness and forfeiting chances at future formal credit. The psychosocial toll includes anxiety, shame and fear of public identification as defaulters among those unable to meet repayment obligations.

Women traders face particular vulnerability in this environment. Market associations report that many women-led enterprises struggle to stay afloat under high interest microfinance loans while managing household expenses, school fees and essential health care needs. Some sell personal items or productive assets attempting to maintain repayment schedules.

The Bank of Ghana has taken action against illegal operations, collaborating with Google to remove approximately 200 unlicensed loan apps from the Play Store and conducting enforcement operations with law enforcement agencies that led to arrests in 2023. Google subsequently revised its Personal Loan Policy to restrict lending apps from accessing device information including SMS and contacts.

Industry observers note that not all lending proves harmful, with responsible microfinance institutions and licensed digital lenders attempting to operate transparently. Data driven credit scoring models show promise for improving underwriting and reducing default risks for both lenders and borrowers. However, for many vulnerable borrowers currently trapped in high cost debt, meaningful relief remains distant.

Policy makers face pressure to balance financial inclusion objectives with adequate consumer safeguards. Weak regulatory oversight, volatile incomes, limited financial literacy and aggressive lending tactics combine to transform what appears as opportunity into traps for unprepared borrowers. Without transparent pricing, realistic repayment plans aligned with borrower cash flows and meaningful financial education, loans intended to fuel entrepreneurial dreams risk becoming chains that bind recipients.

The government plans to establish a National Women’s Bank to support female entrepreneurs, though implementation details including institutional structure and technical support provisions remain unclear. If designed and executed effectively, such an institution could help close financing gaps for micro, small and medium enterprises while offering more favorable terms than current microfinance options available to women traders.

Addressing the credit conundrum requires more than capital access alone. Small business owners need systems that recognize their livelihoods extend beyond numbers on balance sheets, with lending structures built around realistic income patterns and human circumstances rather than rigid repayment schedules divorced from economic realities facing informal sector entrepreneurs.