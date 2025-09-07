Slut Boy Billy delivers loud comeback with “The Genesis of Eruption” EP

The eccentric American-Ghanaian-Italian rapper dials back his trademark style for a new EP that leans more mainstream while retaining his quirky charm. Listen to “The Genesis of Eruption” here: https://audiomack.com/slut-boy-billy-1/album/the-genesis-of-eruption-ep

If you’ve ever wondered where the ‘Draco’ hitmaker disappeared to amid rumors of him “quitting music,” here’s your answer: he never really left. Contrary to what critics might want you to believe, the baby-voiced MC has only grown more prolific these past few months, flooding the airwaves with a torrent of tracks. From hard-hitters like ‘My Story’ to ‘Risky Love,’ whether pre-recorded or not, Slut Boy Billy has been on an insane roll this year. The star has released a staggering seven singles already, proving he’s far from finished. And just when you think he’ll take a breather, he doubles down with a full-blown EP “The Genesis of Eruption.”

On the new five-track project, fans get to experience a more restrained, less happy-go-lucky Slut Boy Billy, likely due to a situation he brought to light on September 27, 2024. Billy Affou, as he is officially known, opened up about the Ghanaian music industry, echoing concerns other artists have raised before. According to him, the industry is “10% talent” and 90% of the time a “mix of business and politics.” He also announced he will be taking a back seat to focus on his marriage and being a father, leaving many to question if he was jumping ship.

Thankfully, what doesn’t kill you does make you stronger. The sanguine emcee is recharged and returns with renewed energy. “Life has its ways of working things out. The news still stands, but it seems to me it’s one of those things that you really can’t explain,” he shared with the media. This revival is felt in the opener, ‘Billy Piano.’ Here, the star leans heavily into the eccentricity that made him famous as if to irritate his critics. But he’s just having fun. He delivers his twist on Amapiano, and it’s funky–a flavor that will feel right at home at any party. However, the EP takes its true form as things progress, becoming more streamlined as ‘Untouchable,’ ‘I Remain Silent,’ and Afropop-infused ‘Go’ featuring Kux join the mix.

Slut Boy Billy trades his signature chaos for clarity and precision. ‘I Remain Silent’ stands out as the EP’s anchor, employing a Young Thug-esque flow to unpack a gritty tale of survival, betrayal, and ambition. But it’s the closer, ‘Jesus,’ that feels unmistakably Slut Boy Billy, offering the perfect victory lap after years of being overlooked. With infectious braggadocio, a sharper flow, and deeper intent, he draws bold parallels between himself and the Son of Man. The result is a message of doubt turned triumph–one that turns into a satisfying flex: “On my Kanye shit, check out my Yeezys!”

Across its five tracks, “The Genesis of Eruption” sees Slut Boy Billy pick up where he left off. The changes are clear, but the original DNA that made him an icon for Hip-Hop rebels remains. Yes, he’s toned down his shrill voice and disjointed cadence, but his aura and rhymes have transformed to create a more polished and mainstream-ready artist. For the underlying drama? Hopefully, he’ll dive deeper in his forthcoming releases.