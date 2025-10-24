Sleeping Passengers Trapped as India Bus Fire Claims Twenty Lives

A private bus traveling between two major Indian cities burst into flames in the predawn darkness Friday, killing at least 20 people and injuring several others who broke windows to escape the inferno. Most passengers were asleep when disaster struck along a highway in southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state.

The Volvo bus carrying 41 passengers was traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru when it caught fire near Chinnatekur village in Kallur mandal between 3:00 am and 3:10 am, according to officials. The tragedy unfolded roughly 130 miles south of Hyderabad, turning an overnight journey into a nightmare for families who lost loved ones.

The collision with a motorcycle triggered the blaze when the two-wheeler got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open. Sparks from the trapped motorbike ignited a fire that engulfed the bus within minutes, trapping dozens of sleeping passengers inside. The motorcycle rider also died in the incident.

Jayant Kushwaha, a survivor who was traveling from Hyderabad, narrated the horrific ordeal, describing how he woke up to find the bus already on fire. “Around 2:30 to 2:40 AM, the bus stopped and I woke up and saw that the bus caught fire. I couldn’t believe it was fire,” he told reporters, explaining how only a few people were awake initially to sound the alarm.

The bus doors became jammed, possibly due to a short circuit, leaving passengers struggling to escape as flames spread rapidly through the vehicle. Twelve passengers managed to escape by breaking open the emergency exit before the flames fully engulfed the vehicle, though many sustained burns and injuries in the process. Twenty-one passengers in total survived with various injuries.

Kurnool District Collector A Siri confirmed that 11 bodies have been recovered and identified, while the remaining nine are yet to be accounted for. The injured were transferred to Kurnool Government Hospital, where nine remained under treatment Friday afternoon. Forensic teams are investigating the incident to determine exact causes and contributing factors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000. President Droupadi Murmu and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu both expressed condolences to bereaved families.

Records show the bus operated by Kaveri Travels had accumulated 16 pending traffic violation challans in Telangana between January 2024 and October 2025, with fines totaling Rs 23,120. Authorities have launched investigations into whether safety lapses contributed to the tragedy.

This marks India’s second deadly bus fire within weeks. Earlier this month, a suspected short circuit caused a blaze that killed at least 20 people aboard a passenger bus in Rajasthan state, raising questions about public transport safety standards across the country.

Heavy rainfall was reported in the Kurnool area at the time of the accident, though its role in the incident remains under investigation. The Telangana government has established a helpline for families seeking information about passengers, with officials coordinating relief measures across state lines.

The charred remains of the bus stood as a grim reminder Friday afternoon as investigators worked to piece together exactly how a routine overnight journey turned fatal for so many sleeping passengers.