Sky Train witness trapped by his own minutes as cross-examination continues

The prosecution’s second witness in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Sky Train trial has been confronted with his own contemporaneous board minutes showing that former GIIF Chief Executive Officer Solomon Asamoah explicitly linked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to board approval, a record the witness himself authored but which now directly undermines the state’s central argument that no such approval ever existed.

The admission emerged on Thursday, February 27, 2026, during further cross-examination by Victoria Barth, counsel for Mr. Asamoah, before Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay at the High Court in Accra.

The witness, Kofi Boakye, a lawyer and former GIIF Board Secretary, confirmed under questioning that he personally recorded Mr. Asamoah as informing the board that “there was an MoU to be executed following that approval.” When asked whether that was correct, Boakye answered in the affirmative.

Barth then drew Boakye to a second paragraph from the same November 2019 emergency board meeting minutes, also authored by him, where Mr. Asamoah updated the board that “after the memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed last year (November 2018), the terms of reference were prepared, and the concession agreement was drafted, having been negotiated with the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Attorney General’s Office, and Ministry of Railway Development.” Boakye again confirmed the accuracy of those recorded words.

The cross-examination also established that GIIF became involved in the Sky Train project only after the pre-feasibility study had been completed by the South African consortium working with the Ministry of Railway Development (MoRD). Documents admitted in evidence show that an MoU between the project sponsors and the Ministry of Railway Development was signed on February 22, 2018, and that GIIF signed its own MoU on November 8, 2018, following GIIF Board approval recorded at the October 24, 2018 board meeting.

Boakye had earlier maintained in his evidence that GIIF’s board never formally approved participation in the Sky Train project. But Barth pressed him on the fact that when Mr. Asamoah provided a January 29, 2019 update to the board on the Sky Train consortium, neither he nor any board member raised objections to GIIF’s involvement. Boakye sought to counter this by pointing to an emergency board meeting, only for the defence to note that this meeting occurred in November 2019, nine months after the update had been circulated to all board members.

Boakye also confirmed that the concession agreement for the Sky Train project was signed in South Africa on November 12, 2019, at a ceremony attended by the then-President of Ghana. He told the court that the November 2019 emergency board meeting had been called specifically because Mr. Asamoah had travelled to South Africa for the signing without giving the board prior notice of his travel.

Hearing was adjourned to Monday, March 2, 2026, for further cross-examination of Boakye.

Mr. Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi face charges of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, intentional dissipation of public funds, and conspiracy to commit a crime, in connection with the 2019 disbursement of $2 million for a 10 percent stake in Africa Investor Skytrain Consortium Holdings. No allegations of personal financial gain or diversion of funds have been made against either accused.