Skulanchii Showcases Feel-Good Purpose-Driven Afrobeats THIS IS NOT A GLITCH

Rising Afrobeats Artist Skulanchii (born Philbert Gomez Videgnon) proudly announces the release of his new EP, THIS IS NOT A GLITCH, a 7-track body of work that showcases his evolution as an artist, storyteller, and voice for the people. Dropped mid-2025, the EP captures Skulanchii’s signature blend of feel-good rhythms, socially conscious reflections, and heartfelt vulnerability. A SONIC JOURNEY

This Is Not A Glitch is a cohesive exploration of life’s highs and lows, purposefully woven through Afro-fusion soundscapes that inspire, motivate, and spark introspection. Each track reflects Skulanchii’s commitment to empowering his listeners to embrace joy, no matter the circumstances. From the spiritual grounding of “The Prayer” to the politically charged “United Streets of Ghana,” and the motivational anthem “Focus,” Skulanchii invites audiences into a world where music becomes both a comfort and a call to action. The EP also features the heartfelt “Valerie” and the infectious, mood-lifting “Rum Pom Pom,” rounding out a project that feels complete, intentional, and deeply personal.

Skulanchii’s artistry is characterized by authenticity and purpose. His breakout debut single, “Abrabor,” earned attention for boldly addressing the everyday struggles of the Ghanaian people while urging collective responsibility and self-empowerment.

Beyond music, Skulanchii is a multifaceted creative who enjoys cooking, exploring history, watching movies, spending time with family, and indulging in his love for cars. His passion for Africa’s well-being is evident in how he consistently uses his platform to spotlight issues affecting the continent.

Drawing inspiration from legends and contemporary stars such as Ruggedman, Plantashun Boiz, Tic-Tac, Ofori Amponsah, and Davido, Skulanchii blends nostalgic influences with modern sound to create something wholly his own.

With unwavering determination, Skulanchii is on a mission to establish himself as one of Africa’s top 10 influential artists within the next five years. His dedication to storytelling, social impact, and musical innovation keeps him grounded and creatively aligned with his purpose.

This Is Not A Glitch marks a pivotal moment in his artistic journey, a declaration that his vision, voice, and impact are intentional, powerful, and here to stay.

Fans can stream “T.I.N.G” EP now on Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

Listen to “T.I.N.G” EP Here linktr.ee/skulanchii