Skin Foundation Africa Expands Dermatology Programmes Across Continent

Skin Foundation Africa (SFA) has rolled out enhanced programmes addressing persistent skin health challenges across the continent, establishing Ghana as a leader in public dermatology and community health interventions.

The organisation, founded by Ghanaian dermatologist Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, known as The Skin Messiah, positions Ghana at the forefront of dermatological research and community outreach. Dr Brifo serves as West Africa Representative for the International Society of Dermatology (ISD), bringing continental expertise to global conversations about skin health equity.

The Foundation’s expansion comes as millions of Africans face limited access to qualified dermatologists, with skin diseases affecting education, employment and mental wellbeing across underserved communities.

Speaking with Asaase Radio, Dr Brifo outlined the organisation’s core mission. He described healthy skin as fundamental to dignity, confidence and productivity, emphasising that quality dermatological care should reach every African regardless of geographic or economic barriers.

The Foundation targets groups most vulnerable to skin disease burdens, including adolescents, women, rural populations, low-income households and refugee communities. Many of these groups face significant obstacles accessing qualified skin health professionals.

Skin Foundation Africa operates through five strategic pillars designed to create sustainable impact. The education pillar delivers dermatology knowledge in schools, communities and mass media while expanding digital learning platforms. The awareness pillar runs nationwide campaigns correcting misinformation about steroid misuse, bleaching products, pigmentation disorders, acne care and cosmetic procedures.

Through its advocacy pillar, SFA collaborates with policymakers to strengthen dermatology frameworks, improve sunscreen accessibility and expand specialist training opportunities. The research pillar drives Africa centred studies focusing on dark skin physiology, acne, pigmentary disorders, psychodermatology and emerging trends. The humanitarian support pillar organises free dermatology clinics, distributes medical supplies and provides targeted assistance for underserved and displaced populations.

The organisation runs several high-impact programmes throughout Ghana. The Summer Skin Project supports young people dealing with acne, self-esteem challenges and mental health concerns. The Skin Bleaching Recovery Project offers structured care and counselling for individuals harmed by bleaching agents, representing pioneering work in this area.

The Glass Skin Class provides evidence based skincare education tailored for African skin types. The AMA Series, an Ask Me Anything digital initiative, delivers accessible and credible dermatology guidance. Community Dermatology Clinics serve 500 to 1,000 people per event, reaching universities, rural areas, markets and refugee settlements.

These interventions have shaped skin health behaviours, encouraged safer skincare practices and boosted public awareness of dermatological science throughout the country.

The Foundation’s work has reached thousands with free dermatology care and counselling. Public understanding of acne, pigmentation, eczema, infections and routine skincare has improved markedly. Targeted communities show declines in harmful bleaching and steroid misuse. Support has extended to refugees, students, market women and rural households.

Ghana has gained increased recognition in community dermatology, psychodermatology and global dermatology research. The Foundation contributes to scholarly dialogue on African skin disorders and dermatology in low-resource settings, demonstrating that skin care constitutes essential public health rather than cosmetic luxury.

With rising demand for services, Skin Foundation Africa seeks partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, global dermatology institutions and corporate social responsibility foundations. The organisation requires strategic funding and technical support to scale operations.

Funding priorities include nationwide outreach dermatology clinics, donation programmes for sunscreens and essential medications, training for young African dermatology clinicians, bleaching recovery and psychosocial rehabilitation programmes, school based skincare initiatives and refugee targeted dermatology interventions. Additional needs cover development of culturally appropriate education materials and Africa focused dermatological research.

Dr Brifo emphasised the public health dimension of skin diseases, noting their effects on schooling, employment, productivity, mental health and overall quality of life. With international support, he believes the organisation can transform millions of lives throughout Africa.

The dermatologist reaffirmed his personal dedication to advancing skin health across the continent. He described the work as his calling and lifelong mission, stating that Skin Foundation Africa stands ready for global partnership, funding support and elevating skin health standards for every African.

Skin Foundation Africa operates as a non-profit organisation committed to dermatological education, awareness, advocacy, research and humanitarian outreach. The Foundation aims to bridge dermatology disparities and empower African communities through science driven, compassionate and culturally informed programmes.