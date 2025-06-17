Skills Versus Certificates: Experts Urge Education Reform in Ghana

A panel of industry leaders has called for a fundamental shift in Ghana’s education-to-employment pipeline, arguing that the current overemphasis on academic credentials fails to prepare graduates for real-world work demands.

The discussion on Asaase Breakfast Show highlighted growing concerns about the mismatch between classroom learning and workplace needs.

Shoemaker Akosua Agyakumwaa, drawing from her eight-year journey in the informal sector, challenged conventional hiring practices. “Formal employers demand certificates first, while we value what hands can create,” she said, noting many skilled artisans in her workshop lack secondary education. Her success stems from hands-on mentorship rather than formal schooling—a model she now replicates by training apprentices in both craftsmanship and business acumen.

Dr. Ibrahim Alhassan Gedel, an engineering lecturer at Ghana Communication Technology University, acknowledged systemic flaws in technical education. “We prioritize theory over practice, leaving graduates unprepared,” he stated, advocating stronger academia-industry collaboration. His critique follows the controversial conversion of polytechnics into universities a decade ago—a move some argue diluted Ghana’s vocational training focus without improving graduate employability.

HR specialist Kojo Amissah urged employers to revise hiring criteria, emphasizing competency-based assessments over certificate requirements. He highlighted successful cases where skills-trained hires outperformed degree-holding candidates, proposing that companies invest more in on-the-job training.

The panel consensus pointed to needed reforms: curriculum modernization, increased investment in technical workshops, and policy incentives for skills-based hiring. As youth unemployment persists, these recommendations may gain traction—especially among industries struggling to find job-ready talent. With Ghana’s education sector under review, the debate signals potential for transformative changes in how the nation develops its workforce.