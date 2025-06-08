Skilled Workers Are the Backbone of Ghana’s Economy – MTN CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has made a bold call for a national shift in mindset, urging Ghana to prioritise technical and vocational skills over traditional academic pathways.

Speaking at the Opportunities Industrialisation Centre (OIC) in Accra during MTN’s 21 Days of Y’ello Care initiative, Mr. Blewett said Ghana’s progress hinges on empowering more young people to become tradespeople, artisans, and skilled technicians.

“Technical vocation — I will say this categorically — is where the future lies. The world doesn’t need more CEOs. It needs people who can do things with their hands,” he stated.

Skilled Workers Are the Backbone of Economic Development

Mr. Blewett warned against the overemphasis on academic qualifications in a country where technical hands are in short supply. He commended the OIC for offering practical training in trades such as fashion design, electricals, and welding.

“Institutions like OIC are super important for Ghana as a country, as an economy, and for developing a strong foundation,” he added.

Bridging Skills with Digital Tools

This year’s Y’ello Care campaign, themed “Connecting at the Root: Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools”, focuses on integrating technology with vocational education. Blewett highlighted the need to leverage digital platforms to elevate skilled trades.

He suggested the creation of a mobile app to help artisans promote their services, manage bookings, and build customer trust through reviews.

“Imagine an app that helps you find trusted electricians or tailors in your area. That’s how we bridge technology with hands-on skills,” he explained.

Changing the Narrative Around Technical Work

Sharing a personal story of his father, a manual worker, Blewett underscored the dignity and pride in technical professions. He challenged the stigma that often surrounds vocational education in Ghana.

“Sometimes there’s a stigma around technical work. But I look up to people with these skills. I wish I could do what you do. That takes a level of expertise I don’t have,” he said.

OIC Students Sewing for Impact

The Principal of Opportunities Industrialisation Centre (OIC), Mawuli Sogbey, revealed that MTN is supporting the production of 283 school uniforms for deprived children—an initiative handled by the school’s fashion department. He applauded the collaboration, describing it as a practical example of how technical training creates real community impact.

“It’s not just about sewing uniforms — it’s about using this opportunity to expose our departments and open the door for further collaboration,” he noted.

TVET: The Smart Choice, Not the Last Option

Mr. Sogbey also called on parents and the public to stop viewing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a fallback for underachievers. He emphasized that vocational education combines both practical and academic learning, positioning students for multiple career pathways.

“Even if they don’t progress academically, they can still start their own businesses or gain wage employment,” he stressed.

MTN’s Broader Commitment to Inclusion

MTN’s Y’ello Care campaign, which runs across all 16 regions, continues to focus on digital literacy, community development, and vocational training. Staff and executives are engaging in volunteer projects that aim to close Ghana’s digital and skills gap—one community at a time.

