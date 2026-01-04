Six Year Old Dies After Assault in India, Two Suspects Arrested

A six year old girl died on January 2 in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, India, after allegedly being sexually assaulted and thrown from a rooftop, with police arresting two suspects following an exchange of gunfire early Saturday morning.

The child was discovered in critical condition in a field behind her residential building and was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sikandrabad, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police said the incident occurred late on January 2 as the minor was playing on the rooftop of the building where her family resided.

Acting on a complaint filed by the child’s father, Sikandrabad police registered a case under Sections 70(2) and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The father stated in his complaint that two men, identified as Raju and Veeru Kashyap, were living as tenants in the same building where the family resided.

Senior Superintendent of Police formed three specialized teams to track down the suspects following the gravity of the case. Police received intelligence that the accused were hiding at premises in an under construction colony in the Sikandrabad industrial area.

When the police team attempted to surround the area, the suspects allegedly opened fire at officers. Superintendent of Police Dr Tejveer Singh confirmed that police returned fire in self defense, injuring both Raju and Veeru Kashyap in their legs during the encounter. Both suspects were arrested in an injured condition and admitted to a hospital for treatment.

During the police operation, officers recovered two firearms along with a cache of live and spent cartridges from the possession of the accused. Dr Singh stated that the accused opened fire when officers attempted to intercept them in the industrial area.

Police said that during preliminary interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime. The body was sent for post mortem examination to confirm the allegations detailed in the father’s complaint. Further investigation is underway to determine additional details about the incident.

The accused, identified as Raju from Balrampur district and Veeru Kashyap from Lakhimpur Kheri district, had been residing as tenants in a rented house within the Sikandrabad industrial area. The victim’s family lived in the same building where the suspects occupied rental accommodation.

According to police statements, the minor was playing on the terrace when she was allegedly targeted by the suspects. Family members later discovered her lying in critical condition in a nearby plot of land behind the residential building.

The incident has sparked outrage in the Bulandshahr region and across Uttar Pradesh, drawing renewed attention to ongoing concerns about crimes against women and children in India. Dr Singh assured that police would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for the victim and her family.

The swift police response, from complaint registration to suspect apprehension, occurred within approximately 24 hours of the incident. The formation of three specialized teams and coordinated operation demonstrated the priority given to the case by law enforcement authorities.

Police said additional charges may be added to the case once medical examination findings become available. The investigation continues as authorities work to establish complete details surrounding the circumstances of the child’s death.

The case falls under multiple serious provisions of Indian law. Section 70(2) of BNS relates to gang rape, while Section 103(1) addresses murder. The POCSO Act Sections 5(m) and 6 specifically deal with aggravated penetrative sexual assault and punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children.

India has witnessed increased focus on crimes against children following several high profile cases in recent years. The POCSO Act, enacted in 2012, provides stringent measures for protection of children from sexual offenses and ensures expedited trial procedures for such cases.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has faced criticism over law and order situations particularly regarding crimes against women and children. State authorities have implemented various measures including fast track courts and enhanced police training to address such incidents.

The Bulandshahr district, located approximately 80 kilometers from Delhi, has previously witnessed incidents that drew national attention. Local authorities emphasized their commitment to swift action in cases involving crimes against minors.

Community members expressed shock and anger over the incident, with calls for maximum punishment for the accused if proven guilty. The case has reignited discussions about child safety, tenant verification procedures and community vigilance in residential areas.

Legal experts note that cases registered under POCSO Act provisions are treated with urgency by Indian courts, with special procedures designed to protect child victims and expedite justice delivery. Conviction rates under POCSO have shown improvement following amendments strengthening the legislation.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to establish complete facts surrounding the case. Authorities have assured the victim’s family and community of thorough investigation and appropriate legal action against those found responsible.