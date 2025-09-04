Six Security Services Launch Inaugural Table Tennis League

Six Ghana security services will compete in the maiden Security Services Table Tennis League launching Friday at Hathramani Sports Hall, marking a historic milestone for competitive sports within the country’s uniformed forces.

The inaugural tournament scheduled for September 5, 2025, brings together Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Fire Service, and Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division in the first organized inter-service table tennis competition.

The Security Services Table Tennis Association (SESTTA) is organizing this groundbreaking event to reignite passion among service players and celebrate table tennis excellence across Ghana’s uniformed services. The league serves as preparation for the upcoming National Security Services Sports Association games.

SESTTA President David Carboo of Ghana Navy explained that the initiative addresses the dormancy that had affected security service players during the prolonged absence of organized competition. The league provides essential match practice for service members who also represent Ghana on national teams.

According to Carboo, the league fulfills multiple objectives including keeping players active, maintaining competitive fitness for SESSA Games, and providing crucial competition experience for national team members who previously lacked regular organized matches against quality opponents.

The tournament structure begins Friday with executive member induction ceremonies followed by knockout matches. Competition will run from September through December 2025, culminating in championship finals for both male and female categories with trophy presentations and prize distributions.

SESTTA’s leadership structure reflects inter-service collaboration with Afia Oforiwaa of GRA-CEPS serving as vice president, Madam Debora Allotey of Ghana Immigration Service as secretary, and Madam Eva Adom Amankwah of Ghana Army as financial secretary. Organizing committee members include Madam Doreen of Ghana Immigration Service and Mr. Tweneboa of Ghana Fire Service.

Dr. Ackon of Ghana Police Service holds the position of life patron, providing institutional support for the association’s development and long-term sustainability. This leadership model demonstrates the collaborative approach underlying the inter-service competition.

Carboo expressed high expectations for competitive intensity, describing the upcoming matches as potentially decisive affairs. He characterized the successful organization of this maiden event as fulfilling a long-held vision to unite security service players under a single competitive umbrella.

The initiative has received support from Ghana Table Tennis Association President Mawuko Afadzinu and Technical Director Tachie-Mensah Jr., providing official recognition and technical guidance for the new league. Additional backing comes from private sector supporter Jason Onyame, CEO of Divine Travel and Tours.

Sports leaders from participating security services have contributed organizational expertise and institutional support, ensuring proper coordination between services and adherence to competitive standards. This multi-service cooperation demonstrates the potential for expanded inter-service sporting activities.

The venue selection of Hathramani Sports Hall at Accra Sports Stadium provides professional facilities appropriate for the competitive level expected in this inaugural tournament. The central location facilitates participation from service members across the Greater Accra region.

For Ghana’s security services, this league represents a significant development in recreational and competitive opportunities available to uniformed personnel. The organized competition structure provides pathways for skill development and inter-service camaraderie through sport.

The success of this inaugural event could establish a model for expanding organized sports competition across Ghana’s security services, potentially extending to other disciplines and creating comprehensive inter-service sporting calendars.

SESTTA’s formation marks institutional recognition of table tennis talent within Ghana’s uniformed services while providing structure for developing this talent through regular competition. The association’s establishment creates sustainable frameworks for future tournament organization.

The timing of the league launch positions participants optimally for the forthcoming SESSA Games, where security services compete across multiple sporting disciplines. Table tennis competition within this broader context enhances Ghana’s overall security service sporting capabilities.

Beyond immediate competitive benefits, the league strengthens relationships between security services through shared sporting experiences. These connections can enhance inter-service cooperation and understanding in professional contexts.

As the first organized table tennis league specifically for security services, this initiative establishes Ghana as a potential model for similar programs across West Africa, where many countries maintain comparable uniformed service structures that could benefit from organized sporting competition.