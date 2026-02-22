Six Months With No Defence Minister. Analysts Say Ghana Cannot Wait

It has been six months, two weeks and four days since Ghana last had a substantive Minister of Defence. Dr Edward Omane Boamah, appointed to the role by President John Dramani Mahama at the start of his second term, died on August 6, 2025, when the Ghana Air Force Z-9 helicopter carrying him and seven others went off radar shortly after departing Accra for Obuasi. President Mahama appointed Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Acting Defence Minister the following day to prevent a total administrative gap. What was clearly meant as a temporary bridge has become, by any standard measure, an unusually long one.

The vacancy has now drawn sustained criticism from former defence officials, security analysts, opposition legislators and governance experts. The February 14 jihadist massacre of Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso accelerated that criticism from persistent background noise into a sharp parliamentary confrontation. Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul argued on the floor of Parliament that a fully mandated Defence Minister should by now have flown to Ouagadougou to coordinate Ghana’s official investigation and response. He said the Interior Minister’s jurisdiction ends at the northern border. Beyond it, the work belongs to Defence, and no acting arrangement, however diligent, changes that fundamental division of responsibility.

Security analyst Samuel Owusu Appiah, speaking on February 19, described the appointment as not only long overdue but specifically consequential for Ghana’s ability to manage international intelligence relationships and the diplomatic dimensions of its defence posture. Governance expert Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who first raised the alarm publicly in January, returned to the subject on Asaase Radio’s The Forum on Sunday, questioning the administrative logic of assigning the caretaker role to the Finance Minister rather than the Interior Minister, who already sits within the security architecture, and calling for a formal constitutional framework that sets timelines for replacing critical ministerial positions.

Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye, also speaking on The Forum, avoided attributing any specific security failure to the vacancy but described the situation as a governance matter that the government has not adequately explained to Ghanaians. He said the Defence Ministry carries technical responsibilities, from overseeing Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) modernisation to managing intelligence cooperation within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) framework, that cannot be effectively absorbed by a Finance Ministry already running one of the most demanding economic reform programmes in Ghana’s recent history. Active priorities at the Defence Ministry include completing GAF modernisation initiatives, implementing welfare improvements for military personnel, continuing anti-illegal mining operations, and overseeing the planned recruitment of thousands of new soldiers scheduled for 2026.

Security analyst Dr Ishmael Norman has taken the debate in a different direction, calling on President Mahama to appoint a woman to the role and specifically naming Korle Klottey Member of Parliament Dr Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings as a strong candidate, citing her work on Parliament’s Defence and Interior subcommittee and Intelligence subcommittee, as well as her participation in Ghana Armed Forces Staff College programmes. Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi is also considered a leading candidate based on his close working relationship with the late minister, though some observers have noted that he may be seen as young for such a senior portfolio. Builsa North MP James Agalga, who chairs Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, has also been mentioned as a potential appointee.

The government’s public position remains unchanged. Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu said on Thursday that President Mahama has not indicated any difficulty identifying a successor and that the appointment will be made at the appropriate time and within a given timeframe. What that timeframe is, the government has not specified. With Ghana’s 69th independence anniversary on March 6 less than two weeks away, Boakye-Danquah said on Sunday that he hoped the position would be filled before the country marks the occasion.