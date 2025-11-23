Six Ministers to Face Parliamentary Questions This Week

Ghana’s Parliament will this week receive six ministers to answer questions posed by legislators as the House continues deliberations on the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy.

Deputy Majority Leader George Ricketts Hagan announced that six ministers are expected to respond to 37 parliamentary questions during the fifth week of sittings. Parliament confirmed through social media that the questions address issues pertinent to national development.

The ministers scheduled to appear include the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Minister for Roads and Highways, Minister for the Interior, Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The ministerial appearances represent part of Parliament’s oversight function, allowing members to seek clarification on government policies and demand accountability on implementation of programmes across various sectors. Questions submitted by legislators typically cover constituency concerns, national policy matters, and requests for updates on ongoing projects.

Budget commentary is scheduled from November 18 through November 26, 2025, with leaders from both sides of the House expected to present concluding remarks on Wednesday, November 26. Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson presented the budget on November 13, outlining macroeconomic and fiscal targets for the medium term spanning 2026 through 2029.

The budget debate has generated intense discussion between Majority and Minority caucuses. The Majority described the budget as emphasizing growth oriented spending, fiscal prudence and investments in critical sectors such as energy, roads, education and agriculture to create jobs and reduce poverty.

However, the Minority questioned several aspects of the budget’s implementation strategy. New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, argued that less than 30 percent of the 2025 budget promises had been achieved. He also raised concerns about procurement priorities, particularly regarding aircraft purchases for the Ghana Air Force.

NPP MP for Effia, Isaac Boamah Nyarko, criticized the budget’s weak impact on employment and economic growth, arguing that there is very little that speaks to promoting growth, promoting jobs and bringing transformation. He stressed the declining industry and service sector growth rates as evidence of limited progress.

Davis Ansah Opoku, Deputy Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), argued on Friday, November 20, that the budget failed to outline clear, measurable policy strategies. According to him, the government appeared more focused on crafting expressions than developing credible programmes capable of delivering relief to households and businesses.

The 2026 budget projects real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth at 4.8 to 4.9 percent, with inflation targeted within an eight percent band. The budget deficit is forecast at two percent of GDP, down from 2.8 percent in 2025. A primary balance surplus of 1.5 percent of GDP is targeted under the Fiscal Responsibility Framework.

Key programmes outlined include the 24 Hour Economy initiative and the Big Push Infrastructure Agenda, designed to create sustainable employment and unleash opportunities across all 16 regions. The budget also addresses procurement of modern helicopters and aircraft for the Ghana Air Force to enhance operational readiness.

Opposition MPs raised transparency concerns regarding funding allocations and questioned whether adequate resources were allocated to flagship programmes. Some legislators noted that policy documents for several initiatives, including Big Push, 24 Hour Economy, and Feed Ghana, had not been submitted to Parliament despite requests.

Parliament has maintained a rigorous schedule during the 2025 legislative year. The House held 111 plenary sessions, adopted 27 Business Statements, and convened 266 committee sittings during the year, with 265 reports submitted, 155 motions debated, and 33 Bills introduced, of which 27 were passed into law.

The budget approval process remains a critical constitutional function, requiring thorough scrutiny from both government and opposition benches. Debates allow legislators to examine revenue projections, expenditure allocations, and policy priorities before voting on the estimates.

Wednesday’s concluding remarks from leadership on both sides will mark the final formal debate before the House moves toward voting on the budget estimates. The approval is essential for government operations and programme implementation throughout the 2026 fiscal year.