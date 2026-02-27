Six Islamic SHS students held as stone attack disrupts Ashanti Super Zonals

Six students of Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi are in police custody after allegedly launching a stone-throwing attack on rivals from Kumasi Senior High School during track and field events at the Ashanti Regional Super Zonals on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The confrontation, which erupted during what is traditionally one of the most fiercely contested days of the annual inter-school athletics competition, forced a swift intervention by uniformed police and plainclothes national security officers who moved to prevent the situation from escalating into a full-scale riot. The six suspects were transferred to the Asokwa Police Station. Their respective headmaster has been formally notified.

Separately, individuals who used the confusion to steal from students who had left their belongings unattended in the stands were also apprehended and taken to the Asokwa Police Station.

Samuel Otto, Chief Coordinator and Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Regional Sports Federation, confirmed the arrests and said security for the remainder of the competition had been significantly reinforced. “We have 300 security personnel deployed. As the event comes to an end, security will be very tight. We have stationed the personnel at vantage points to maintain law and order. The message is that the law will deal with persons who foment trouble,” Otto said.

He also offered context on a recurring pattern behind such incidents. “Normally these things happen with the involvement of old students, and that always generates the attacks on day students. Some of them will stand at the roadside and attack day students physically and make away with their property,” he said.

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) condemned the violence and called for stricter protective measures to safeguard students and preserve the integrity of inter-school competitions.

The incident is not isolated. Reports indicate that seats at Baba Yara Stadium were damaged in similar clashes at a sporting event at the same venue just weeks earlier, raising broader questions about crowd management and discipline at secondary school athletics events in the Ashanti Region.