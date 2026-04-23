Six indicted in US as stolen cars found shipped to Ghana in containers

Six people have been indicted in the United States in connection with an organised car theft ring that stole at least 20 vehicles across Washington DC and Pennsylvania and shipped some of them to Ghana disguised as furniture, according to a federal indictment unsealed on Wednesday.

The five defendants named in the unsealed filing are Jacob Hernandez, 29, of Los Angeles; Khobe David, 24, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Dustin Wetzel, 23, of Woodbridge, Virginia; Chance Clark, 25, of Waldorf, Maryland; and James Young, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland. A sixth suspect has been charged under a sealed indictment and remains a fugitive.

Prosecutors say the ring used On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD II) devices, sold by online retailers, to reprogram blank key fobs and gain entry to target vehicles. The stolen cars, primarily newer Honda Civics, CR-Vs, Acura TLXs, and RDXs, were taken to a storage garage in Southeast Washington where conspirators swapped licence plates, obscured Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), and disabled GPS and Bluetooth systems to prevent tracking.

The vehicles were then loaded into shipping containers falsely labelled as furniture before being transported across the Atlantic. Some of the stolen cars were subsequently discovered in Ghana. “They’re shipped across the ocean to Africa, where demand is sky-high, and profits are enormous,” said the lead prosecutor at a news conference Wednesday.

Investigators believe the ring is connected to the theft of more than 100 vehicles in the District of Columbia and more than 30 in Prince George’s County. Officers also searched a suspected vehicle storage facility in Decatur, Georgia, as part of the investigation. The 15-count indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to possess, sell, and transport stolen motor vehicles.

The case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s Criminal Investigations Unit, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office, with assistance from Prince George’s County police.

The Ghana connection is not new to law enforcement. Ghana Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recovered 43 high-value luxury vehicles between January and July 2025, stolen from countries across Europe and North America and illegally imported into Ghana, with the operation conducted in collaboration with INTERPOL and the FBI.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.