Six Hurt in Head-On Collision Near Anyinam on Kumasi Road

Six people sustained injuries on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, after two vehicles collided head-on near the WAPCO Filling Station at Akyem Enyiresi along the Kumasi-Accra Highway, prompting an emergency response from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Anyinam Station.

The crash involved a Toyota Vitz travelling from Accra toward Kumasi and a Hyundai Santa Fe moving in the opposite direction. Eyewitnesses said the Toyota Vitz veered from its lane into the path of the oncoming vehicle, resulting in a direct frontal impact that left both cars with significant frontal damage.

A seven-member fire crew led by Station Officer II Kubetew Alfred was dispatched to the scene following a distress call. By the time responders arrived, bystanders had already extracted the victims from the wreckage. Four men and two women were transported to the Enyiresi Government Hospital for treatment. The condition of the injured persons had not been officially confirmed at the time of publication, and investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Fire officers secured the accident scene, checked for fuel leaks and other hazards, and cleared the area before returning to base.

The Enyiresi stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway has a documented history of serious accidents. East Akyem District has been identified by the National Road Safety Authority as one of six districts in the Eastern Region with the highest potential for road crashes. Across Ghana, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) recorded 2,384 road traffic deaths and 15,852 injuries between January and November 2024 alone, figures that safety advocates say underscore the urgency of systemic intervention on the country’s major highways.

The Accra-Kumasi highway serves as Ghana’s most critical commercial corridor, linking the capital to the Ashanti Region and handling a substantial share of freight and passenger traffic nationwide. Road safety agencies continue to call for stricter enforcement of lane discipline, regular vehicle inspections and improved emergency response infrastructure along the route.