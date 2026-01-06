Six Ghanaians Caught in High Profile Deception Cases

Deception continues to extract steep consequences for public figures who gamble their reputations on schemes ranging from fabricated awards to international fraud networks. Six Ghanaians have faced legal action or reputational damage after their activities drew scrutiny from authorities and the public.

Abu Trica

Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, was arrested on December 11, 2025, following a United States (US) indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The 31 year old social media personality from Swedru faces allegations that he participated in a criminal network targeting elderly Americans through romance scams, allegedly defrauding victims of over $8 million since 2023.

US prosecutors allege the network used artificial intelligence software to create false identities and cultivate intimate relationships with victims through social media and dating platforms. According to the indictment, perpetrators manipulated victims into sending money under fabricated pretenses including medical emergencies, travel expenses, and investment opportunities. Kumi allegedly coordinated with associates to receive and redistribute funds between Ohio and Ghana. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, though an indictment represents charges rather than proof of guilt.

Ebo Noah

Evans Eshun, operating as Ebo Noah, gained international attention in August 2025 after claiming divine revelation about a catastrophic flood set to begin on December 25, 2025. The self proclaimed prophet constructed wooden structures he described as modern arks and urged Ghanaians to seek shelter from the impending three year deluge.

Hundreds of people, including some from neighboring countries, abandoned homes and traveled to his designated site with personal belongings, raising security and humanitarian concerns. When Christmas passed without incident, Eshun claimed his prayers and fasting convinced God to postpone the destruction. The Ghana Police Service arrested him on December 31, 2025, after he appeared at rapper Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 concert urging attendees to celebrate the delayed doomsday. Police sources indicate the arrest stemmed from concerns about false prophecies creating public panic ahead of December 31 Watch Night services.

Dr. UN

Kwame Fordjour achieved notoriety in 2020 by organizing a fake United Nations award ceremony at Alisa Hotel in Accra on August 28. Recipients included rapper Sarkodie, University of Ghana Vice Chancellor Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, and Second Deputy Speaker Alban Bagbin, among more than 20 prominent Ghanaians who believed they were receiving legitimate UN recognition.

Both the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation, which Fordjour claimed authorized the awards, publicly dissociated themselves from the ceremony. The Asokore Mampong district court ordered a psychiatric examination of Fordjour as a prerequisite to fair trial proceedings, stating the mental fitness of an accused person was necessary to understand and appreciate court proceedings. He received bail of 15,000 cedis with two sureties. Records indicate Fordjour was previously arrested in 2010 for attempting to defraud rural and community banks using similar tactics.

Chef Smith

Ebenezer Smith, known as Chef Smith, staged an elaborate press conference at La Palm Hotel on July 2, 2024, claiming to hold the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon. He displayed a certificate indicating he cooked for 802 hours and 25 minutes between February 1 and March 6, 2024, at Amadia Shopping Centre in Spintex, Accra.

Guinness World Records PR Manager Madalyn Bielfield stated emphatically that Alan Fisher holds the current record and confirmed the certificate was not authentic. The actual record stands at 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds, achieved by Fisher in Japan. Police arrested Smith shortly after his announcement over disagreements with his sponsor. In a subsequent interview, Smith admitted he downloaded a GWR certificate template online, edited it with his details, and presented it as genuine. His assistant chef publicly apologized, stating she believed she was supporting a legitimate achievement.

Afua Asantewaa

Media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum attempted to break the singing marathon record twice, both times resulting in disqualification. Her first attempt in December 2023 lasted 126 hours and 52 minutes. GWR PR Executive Alina Polianskaya explained the attempt was unsuccessful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met.

Her second attempt in December 2024 at Heroes Park in Kumasi lasted 121 hours and 39 minutes but met the same fate. GWR noted she took a 15 minute break at sequence 19 when only five minutes of rest time remained available, and later took 105 minutes at sequence 21 when only 10 minutes had accrued. While some social media personalities accused her of fraud following the disqualifications, Asantewaa strongly denied wrongdoing and threatened legal action. The Ghana Tourism Authority appointed her as Tourism Ambassador despite the failed record attempts.

Hajia 4Real

Mona Faiz Montrage, performing as Hajia 4Real, received the most severe consequences among the six. US District Judge J. Paul Oetken sentenced her on June 28, 2024, to one year and one day in federal prison for conspiracy to receive stolen money. She pleaded guilty on February 21, 2024, to charges stemming from her participation in romance scams between 2013 and 2019.

Prosecutors stated Montrage received money from approximately 40 victims whom members of a West African criminal enterprise tricked into sending funds, with her bank accounts receiving over $2 million in fraudulent proceeds. False pretenses used to manipulate victims included payments to transport gold, resolve fake Federal Bureau of Investigation investigations, and assist fabricated US Army officers. The court ordered her to forfeit $216,475 and pay restitution totaling $1,387,458. She surrendered to authorities on July 29, 2024, to begin serving her sentence and reportedly completed it in May 2025.

These cases illustrate how deception, whether through staged achievements, fabricated credentials, or organized fraud, ultimately carries consequences ranging from public embarrassment to significant prison terms. The patterns reveal that social media amplification and celebrity status provide no immunity when schemes unravel under scrutiny.