Six Ghanaian Banks Face Capital Shortfall, May Need Mergers or State Aid

A new report from Fitch Ratings warns that six banks in Ghana may require extra support to meet upcoming capital rules.

While most of the sector is on track to comply with regulations by the end of 2025, these lenders are struggling to raise sufficient capital from their own earnings.

Two of the six are government-owned and have already received state injections. Fitch suggests further official support may be needed, though it might not arrive in time. The ratings agency did not identify the specific banks.

Overall, the banking sector has shown improvement since the losses suffered during Ghana’s domestic debt restructuring. The tangible common equity ratio rose to 10.3% in the first quarter of this year, up from 7.4% at the end of 2022. This recovery was helped by high interest rates, limited credit growth, and a stronger cedi, which reduced the value of foreign currency assets.

Fitch notes that most banks will comfortably meet requirements once remaining losses on government bonds are fully phased into capital calculations. But for those still lagging, strategic options such as mergers, acquisitions, or regulatory extensions may be necessary to ensure stability.