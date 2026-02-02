SIX-EV Deploys 2,000 Electric Motorcycles Through BNC Partnership

SIX-EV announced on Monday the delivery of 2,000 electric motorcycles developed with Indian manufacturer BNC Motors, marking a significant expansion of commercial electric mobility infrastructure across Ghana’s delivery and transport sectors.

The announcement, made in Accra, represents the first major deployment from a multi-year collaboration between the African electric mobility company and BNC Motors, which has focused on co-engineering motorcycles adapted to African operating conditions including rough roads, heavy commercial use and battery swapping requirements.

Regina Odei Asante, Head of Customer Acquisitions at SIX-EV, emphasized that the partnership extends beyond vehicle procurement to encompass joint product development tailored to economic realities facing African commercial riders. The motorcycles feature reinforced frames, optimized suspension systems, improved payload capacity and energy efficient powertrains designed for durability under demanding conditions.

The units will integrate into delivery services, ride for hire operations and logistics fleets supported by SIX-EV’s charging infrastructure, battery swapping stations, fleet management systems and after-sales support network. The company operates automated battery swap stations that enable riders to exchange depleted batteries for charged units through mobile app coordination.

As part of planned expansion, SIX-EV will introduce additional motorcycle variants incorporating Musashi E-Axle motor technology, which integrates motor, inverter and transmission components into a compact unit. The Japanese technology, produced through a joint venture between Musashi Seimitsu Industry, Delta Electronics and Toyota Tsusho, aims to deliver enhanced energy efficiency, improved torque performance and reduced mechanical complexity.

Shekhar Fernando, Head of International Markets at BNC Motors, described Africa as a priority growth market where the partnership enables collaborative design addressing local requirements. Ghana serves as the initial deployment location within broader plans for continental expansion.

BNC Motors, based in Coimbatore, India, manufactures electric two-wheelers including the Challenger motorcycle series and Perfetto scooter. The company secured strategic investment from Musashi Seimitsu Industry in 2023 and collaborates with the Japanese supplier to integrate advanced drivetrain technology into its product range.

The motorcycles feature swappable lithium ion batteries designed for high utilization commercial operations, addressing concerns about operating costs among delivery companies and logistics providers facing rising fuel expenses. SIX-EV positions battery swapping infrastructure as essential to scaling electric motorcycle adoption across African markets.

Ghana’s electric mobility sector has attracted multiple operators including Kofa Technologies, which partnered with Chinese manufacturer TAILG, and companies deploying battery as a service models targeting commercial transport segments. The sector remains fragmented with limited standardization across charging infrastructure and battery specifications.

SIX-EV engaged Deloitte Ghana in September 2024 to provide capital raising services supporting expansion plans across Ghana and Nigeria. The company emphasizes environmental objectives alongside commercial viability, positioning electric motorcycles as solutions addressing both carbon emissions reduction targets and youth entrepreneurship opportunities within delivery sectors.

The partnership reflects growing collaboration between Asian electric vehicle manufacturers and African mobility companies seeking to localize products while leveraging established manufacturing capabilities and technology platforms. Industry observers note that successful adoption depends on developing comprehensive support ecosystems including maintenance networks, spare parts availability and financing structures appropriate to commercial operators.