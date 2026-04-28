Six Arrested as NAIMOS Busts Sophisticated Mining Syndicate

Story by: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha….

In a decisive escalation of Ghana’s intensifying campaign against illegal mining, a high risk, intelligence driven operation by the National Anti Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has exposed a deeply entrenched and potentially armed syndicate operating within the forested enclave of Kunsu Gyaenkontabuo in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region. The operation marks a critical inflection point in the country’s anti galamsey strategy reframing the crisis from environmental degradation to a complex national security threat.

Executed in the early hours of Saturday, 18 April 2026, the meticulously coordinated raid resulted in the arrest of six Chinese nationals and the seizure of weapons, ammunition, and substantial cash holdings. The findings underscore the growing sophistication and transnational dimension of illegal mining networks in Ghana, with authorities warning that these operations are evolving into structured and, in some cases, militarised enterprises.

At the operational core was a mining site along the Nyaase River, a vulnerable tributary within the Tano River system. Once a vital freshwater resource supporting livelihoods and biodiversity, the river now bears visible scars discoloured waters, eroded banks, and ecological collapse driven by sustained illegal extraction.

According to NAIMOS officials, the breakthrough came following the apprehension of a lone suspect actively engaged at the site. Under interrogation, the suspect provided actionable intelligence that led operatives to a concealed residential compound within the community. This intelligence led progression culminated in the arrest of five additional suspects believed to be central figures within the network.

A comprehensive search of the premises revealed a disturbing arsenal: two pump action shotguns, 102 rounds of live ammunition, multiple identification documents, communication devices, and a black polythene bag containing GH¢60,000 in cash. The discovery has heightened concerns within security circles about the increasing use of armed protection and coercion in illegal mining operations.

“What we are confronting is no longer just illegal mining it is organised, financed, and in some cases, armed activity that threatens both our environment and national security.” Senior NAIMOS Official

The presence of weapons has fundamentally recalibrated enforcement priorities, prompting intensified collaboration between environmental regulators and national security agencies. Officials caution that such developments signal a dangerous evolution, where illegal mining enclaves may be defended through intimidation, escalating risks for enforcement personnel and nearby communities.

Beyond the arrests and seizures, the environmental devastation uncovered was profound. Vast expanses of once productive farmland had been reduced to barren excavation pits, while sections of the Nyaase River showed clear signs of pollution and hydrological disruption damage that experts warn could take decades to reverse.

Two excavators discovered on site were immobilised, while a metallic gold washing platform, water pumps, hoses, makeshift shelters, and a locally fabricated mineral processing system were dismantled and destroyed. Additional equipment, including a wooden washing platform and a motorised tricycle (“aboboyaa”), was confiscated to prevent re entry into illegal operations.

“The destruction we witnessed is not just ecological it is economic and generational. These are livelihoods erased and ecosystems pushed to the brink.”

The six suspects have since been transferred to NAIMOS headquarters for further investigation, with immigration processes initiated in coordination with the Ghana Immigration Service. Ghanaian law strictly prohibits foreign nationals from engaging in small scale mining, particularly within protected and environmentally sensitive zones.

Crucially, the success of the operation has been widely attributed to the strategic leadership and unwavering resolve of , whose tenure has redefined Ghana’s national response to illegal mining. Under his direction, enforcement has transitioned into a coordinated, intelligence led framework that integrates environmental protection with national security imperatives.

“This is leadership in action decisive, focused, and unyielding. Hon. Buah has not only strengthened enforcement capacity but has reasserted Ghana’s sovereignty over its natural resources.”

NAIMOS has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained, targeted operations aimed at dismantling illegal mining syndicates nationwide. Officials emphasise that the current strategy goes beyond disruption—it is engineered to permanently incapacitate the operational and financial structures sustaining illegal mining.

“We will not relent. These operations will become more frequent, more precise, and more disruptive. The era of impunity is over.”

As Ghana deepens its crackdown, the Kunsu Gyaenkontabuo raid stands as a defining moment signalling a paradigm shift in how illegal mining is perceived and confronted. No longer viewed solely as an environmental issue, galamsey is now firmly recognised as a multidimensional threat requiring a unified, strategic, and uncompromising national response.