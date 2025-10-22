Sister Duo SAI HLE Drops Highly Anticipated New Single “UBUMNND”

Dynamic sister duo SAI HLE is out with their long-awaited new single, “UBUMNND,” released on October 17, 2025. Comprised of blood sisters Amahle Koom and Siphosethu Koom, the duo’s latest offering will be their first release under a new partnership with the innovative artist services company, Platoon.

“UBUMNND” is a feel-good track that invites listeners to leave behind negativity and embrace pure happiness. Blending the sisters’ soulful harmonies with infectious rhythms, the song channels the spirit of togetherness and captures the essence of South African groove culture. With an uplifting chorus and a seamless mix of Xhosa, Zulu, and English, it stands as the perfect soundtrack for celebration and the beauty of shared experiences.

The single’s release marks a pivotal moment for SAI HLE, who recently made history by signing to Platoon as the label’s first Amapiano & Dance sister duo, with a shared vision of taking their sound to a global stage.

In a joint statement, Amahle and Siphosethu shared the inspiration behind the track: “‘UBUMNND’ is a piece of our heart. It’s about that incredible feeling of freedom and joy you get when you’re surrounded by people you love. We wanted to create a song that brings everyone together to celebrate the now. It’s a reflection of our bond as sisters and our hope to spread unity and happiness through our music.”

The release of “UBUMNND” is just the beginning of a monumental journey for SAI HLE. The duo is already creating a buzz with their upcoming feature on “Koyika,” a collaboration with the legendary Sun-El Musician, which he has begun previewing on social media and at festival appearances. Furthermore, fans can look forward to seeing SAI HLE on a series of pop-up performances and tours alongside hip-hop icon Khuli Chana, with whom they are also working on a new single. With several other collaborations in the pipeline with popular Amapiano and Dance music producers, SAI HLE is firmly positioned as one of the most exciting acts to watch.