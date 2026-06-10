Sister Derby Questions Anti-LGBTQ Push, Cites African History and Politics

Ghanaian musician and media personality Sister Derby has described the ongoing national debate over LGBTQ rights as a distraction from more pressing socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Speaking in a recent interview on Asempa FM, she argued that discussions around LGBTQ issues have become a dominant national conversation, often overshadowing urgent problems such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, flooding, and maternal mortality.

According to her, the intense focus on LGBTQ matters has shifted public attention away from critical national development concerns that require sustained policy action and public engagement. She suggested that the issue has become a recurring political and social talking point that diverts energy from addressing Ghana’s more immediate challenges.

Sister Derby also linked the prominence of anti-LGBTQ sentiment to political dynamics, noting that the subject gained heightened attention in recent years amid public debates involving Ghana’s two major political parties. She argued that the issue has increasingly been used as a tool for political positioning rather than constructive national dialogue.

She further suggested that resistance to LGBTQ identities in Ghana is influenced more by religious teachings than by traditional African cultural practices. Referencing her understanding of African history, she said she believes past African societies coexisted with gender-diverse and queer individuals without the level of conflict seen in contemporary discussions.

Reflecting on broader national experiences, she noted that Ghana has previously faced major public health crises such as cholera outbreaks, malaria, Ebola, and COVID-19, during which LGBTQ individuals were not singled out as a national concern.

She also recounted an incident from her community, alleging that a masculine-presenting woman was once harassed by soldiers who questioned her gender identity due to her appearance, describing it as an example of discrimination tied to societal perceptions.

Despite the controversy surrounding her remarks, Sister Derby maintained that she does not view being queer as problematic and called for greater tolerance toward individuals regardless of their identity or appearance.

Her comments add to the ongoing national debate over LGBTQ rights and proposed legislation in Ghana, a subject that continues to generate strong public, political, and religious opinions across the country.

Story by: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 00233244 259 564