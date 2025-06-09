Sir Sam Jonah Urges Graduates to Lead with Character and Purpose

In a powerful commencement address, renowned business leader Sir Sam Jonah distilled decades of leadership experience into essential lessons for new graduates.

The former AngloGold Ashanti executive emphasized that while academic achievements and professional networks hold value, true success stems from unwavering character. “Degrees, money, or connections are helpful, but without character, they’re empty,” he stated, framing integrity and discipline as the foundation of meaningful leadership.

Jonah challenged graduates to identify their unique purpose by aligning personal gifts with societal needs. He cautioned against pursuing prestige for its own sake, urging them instead to measure success by tangible impact. This theme of values-based leadership recurred throughout his address, particularly when discussing ethical decision-making. “Future-ready leaders must have non-negotiable values,” he advised, noting that integrity becomes most critical during periods of pressure or temptation.

The mining magnate highlighted relationship-building as a cornerstone of professional growth, but stressed that networks should prioritize mutual development over transactional gain. He pointed to service as the proving ground for leadership, suggesting that humility and empathy separate enduring leaders from temporary figureheads. “The best leaders are shaped by service,” Jonah observed, advocating for an apprenticeship mindset regardless of position.

Addressing inevitable setbacks, Jonah framed resilience and humility as complementary virtues. He encouraged graduates to view failures as formative experiences while maintaining perspective during successes. This adaptability, he argued, must extend to continuous learning in an evolving global landscape, referencing the Adinkra symbol Denkyem to illustrate the survival value of flexibility.

Jonah issued a direct challenge to young leaders, declaring that Africa’s transformation cannot wait. “With better education, exposure and resources, today’s youth must lead now,” he asserted, calling for leadership rooted in accountability rather than opportunism. He specifically emphasized STEM education as critical for Ghana and Africa’s competitive future, linking technological advancement to broader national development.

The address culminated with a redefinition of leadership itself, divorcing it from formal titles and recasting it as daily practice. “Leadership is about service, not position,” Jonah concluded, urging graduates to measure their influence by collective advancement rather than individual status. His parting words positioned leadership as an active choice: “The future is not imagined, it is engineered.”

As African nations navigate complex development challenges, Jonah’s emphasis on values-driven leadership offers a framework for addressing systemic issues while maintaining ethical grounding. His address reinforces how foundational principles remain relevant even as leadership paradigms evolve with technological and social change.