Sir Sam Jonah Receives Ultimate Man of the Year Award

African business statesman and corporate governance icon Sir Sam Jonah secured the highest honour at the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards 2025 on Saturday, November 22 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The award recognizes an individual whose lifetime achievements, leadership, and impact have revolutionized their industry and profoundly shaped the continent’s socioeconomic landscape. Sir Sam Jonah’s selection underscores his pioneering leadership in the mining sector, fervent advocacy for ethical governance, and deep commitment to African economic independence.

The ceremony, themed “Celebrating the Legacy,” paid extensive tribute to Sir Sam Jonah’s contributions across multiple domains. He transformed Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (AGC) into a world-class operation that achieved a historic listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), becoming the first African company listed on that exchange.

Beyond mining, Sir Sam Jonah has championed strong, transparent governance, frequently using his platform to criticize corruption and advocate for accountability in the public sector. His recent outspoken addresses to professional bodies have resonated deeply across Ghana’s ethical and political landscape.

His influence spans multiple sectors, having served on boards of global institutions including Vodafone Group, Ecobank Group, and the International Crisis Group. The award citation highlighted that his leadership exemplified the resilience and potential of African entrepreneurship, cementing him as a figure of global corporate reverence.

In his acceptance speech, Sir Sam Jonah stressed that titles and grandeur pale in comparison to the fundamental responsibility of mentorship and pathfinding. He told the audience of influential African leaders, innovators, and young achievers that leadership is not about grandeur or titles but about service and responsibility.

He emphasized creating pathways so the next generation can run faster, soar higher, and dream bigger. This emphasis on succession planning and mentorship pathways carries vital importance for a continent where the median age is approximately 19.8 years, demanding urgent attention to youth aspirations.

Sir Sam Jonah delivered a challenging assessment of African leadership, asserting that the continent’s inability to harness its immense human capital stems from a fundamental lack of courage and robust systems. He emphasized that while Africa possesses abundant talent, it often fails to recognize and nurture it early enough to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

The corporate statesman urged young Africans to stop waiting for government grants, flawless economic climates, or zero risk environments and to instead take decisive action now. Reflecting on his own journey from transformative leadership at AGC to numerous global board roles, he stressed that success is achieved through daily commitment, not sudden luck.

He reinforced the necessity of discipline over sporadic effort, stating that if his journey has taught him anything, it is that excellence is not an episode but a habit and a discipline. He advised young people to safeguard their vision and prioritize character above all else, especially in an era of digital noise and moral ambiguity.

Sir Sam Jonah acknowledged the current climate of instability, stressing that leadership is being severely tested across all sectors of society. He noted that institutions, values, and the patience and aspirations of youth are being tested, emphasizing that true leadership transcends ceremonial status and must be redefined by commitment to service and creating opportunities for successors.

He concluded by stating he does not see the award as a culmination but as a call to keep contributing, mentoring, and insisting that Africa’s best is still ahead. He expressed that if the caliber of men and women gathered at the event is any indication, the next decade may indeed be the most remarkable chapter in the continent’s story.

The EMY Africa Awards 2025 concluded its 10th anniversary edition, celebrating the pinnacle of African achievement across business, arts, sports, and public service. The event recognized over 20 distinguished men and women whose work has inspired greatness across the continent and diaspora.

Other winners included Ghanaian entrepreneur Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, French former professional footballer of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desailly, founder of Bills and Quick Angels Limited Richard Nii Armah Quaye, Ghanaian music star Gregory Bortey Newman (King Promise), South African actor and television host Thapelo Mokoena, former Black Stars skipper and football manager Tony Baffour, renowned cinematographer Rev. Dr. Chris Hesse, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COA Healthcare Centre Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan.

The high-profile event drew over 800 guests from business, politics, and arts across Africa and the diaspora. Since its inception in 2016, the EMY Africa Awards has grown to become one of the continent’s most prestigious ceremonies recognizing distinguished men and influential women whose achievements inspire progress in various sectors.

Sir Sam Jonah serves as Executive Chairman of Jonah Capital and Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI). His recognition as Ultimate Man of the Year solidifies his place not just as a business leader but as a moral compass and role model for young African professionals aspiring to excellence and integrity.