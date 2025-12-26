Singer Moliy Declares Unbreakable Bond with Ghana at Bhimfest

Ghanaian American singer Moliy has affirmed her deep connection to Ghana, telling interviewers at Stonebwoy’s Bhimfest concert that she considers the relationship unshakeable regardless of public sentiment. Speaking with GhanaWeb on December 24, 2025, the artist reflected on how her ties to the West African nation have strengthened over time.

“Me and Ghana, we have a very interesting relationship. I love them and hopefully they love me back. Whether or not they choose to love me, I am claiming their love, you know what I’m saying. It’s do or die, we’re in this together,” Moliy said backstage at the Accra Sports Stadium event.

Moliy Ama Montgomery was born October 4, 2001 in Accra and spent her childhood moving between Ghana’s capital and Orlando, Florida. That bicultural upbringing shaped her musical identity, blending Afrobeats, rhythm and blues, highlife, and dancehall into what critics describe as a distinctive Afro fusion sound. Her dual heritage has become central to her artistic persona, informing both her creative choices and her public statements about identity and belonging.

Her breakthrough came in 2020 when she collaborated with Amaarae on “Sad Girlz Luv Money,” a track from Amaarae’s debut album The Angel You Don’t Know. The song gained modest attention initially, but everything changed when a remix featuring Colombian American singer Kali Uchis dropped in September 2021. The new version went viral on TikTok, spawning millions of user generated videos and dance challenges that propelled the track across international borders.

The remix debuted at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and eventually climbed to number 29 on the UK Singles Chart, marking Moliy’s arrival on the global stage. The success introduced her sultry, ethereal vocal style to audiences far beyond her home base. Critics praised her contribution to the track, noting how her airy delivery complemented Amaarae’s wispy falsetto and Uchis’s lustrous vocals to create a layered, sensual atmosphere.

Moliy returned to Ghana in 2019 after briefly attempting college in the United States, citing difficulties adjusting to academic and financial pressures abroad. That decision to come home coincided with the start of her professional music career. She began sharing freestyles and original material on social media platforms, gradually building recognition in Ghana’s vibrant music scene before securing the Amaarae collaboration that would change her trajectory.

Her debut extended play Wondergirl arrived in 2020, showcasing six tracks that introduced her Afro fusion aesthetic. The project gained traction in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and The Gambia, establishing her as a rising voice among a new generation of African artists embracing genre fluidity. Songs from the release explored themes of self discovery, love, and empowerment, resonating particularly with young women navigating questions of identity in a rapidly globalizing continent.

In 2024, Moliy returned to the charts with “Shake It to the Max (FLY),” a collaboration with Jamaican Nigerian producer Silent Addy. The track became another viral success, generating substantial activity on TikTok and other platforms. She followed up with a remix featuring Jamaican dancehall artists Skillibeng and Shenseea in February 2025, adding Caribbean flavor and pushing the song further into international club and radio circuits. The remix has accumulated over 14 million views, demonstrating her ability to bridge different music scenes and audiences.

Despite her growing international profile, Moliy has consistently returned to Ghana for performances and maintained vocal pride in her roots. Her appearance at Bhimfest, one of the country’s premier December music events, underscored that commitment. The festival has become a landmark celebration of Ghanaian identity and African rhythms, drawing thousands of music enthusiasts from across the continent and diaspora each year.

Her comments about claiming Ghana’s love regardless of reciprocation reveal an artist grappling with questions of acceptance and belonging that many diaspora creatives face. Born in Ghana but shaped by years in America, Moliy occupies a space between two cultures, drawing strength from both while fully claiming neither. Her declaration at Bhimfest suggests she’s reached a point where external validation matters less than her own sense of connection.

The statement also reflects broader dynamics within Ghana’s entertainment industry, where artists with international exposure sometimes face questions about their authenticity or commitment to home. Moliy appears determined to head off such criticisms by asserting her bond preemptively, making clear that her relationship with Ghana isn’t conditional on public approval or commercial success within the country.

Her musical journey represents a larger trend of African artists achieving global recognition while maintaining deep roots in their home communities. The success of “Sad Girlz Luv Money” demonstrated how African artists can compete on international charts without abandoning the cultural elements that make their work distinctive. Moliy’s ethereal vocals and fusion of African and Western influences have become her signature, setting her apart in an increasingly crowded field.

The timing of her Bhimfest appearance carries significance beyond a single festival performance. December has become Ghana’s most important month for live music, with major concerts and festivals competing for audience attention. Artists use these events to reinforce connections with home audiences while showcasing their growth and evolution. Moliy’s presence at Bhimfest, alongside her public declarations about Ghana, fits within this pattern of diaspora artists actively maintaining visibility in their countries of origin.

Looking ahead, Moliy has expressed ambitions to collaborate with artists including Burna Boy, Rihanna, and Baby Keem, signaling her desire to continue blending her unique sound with major international names. Her career trajectory suggests these collaborations may well materialize as her profile continues rising. With each release, she demonstrates the versatility and creative confidence needed to navigate multiple music markets simultaneously.

The broader implications extend beyond one artist’s career. Moliy represents a generation of African creatives who grew up between continents, absorbing influences from multiple sources and synthesizing them into something new. Their work challenges traditional notions of authenticity, demonstrating that African identity can encompass diverse experiences and expressions. By claiming Ghana so forcefully, Moliy asserts that her connection to the country remains authentic despite her international upbringing and global ambitions.

Her Bhimfest interview reveals an artist comfortable in her own skin, unafraid to articulate complex feelings about identity and belonging. Whether Ghana fully embraces her or not, Moliy has made clear she considers herself inextricably linked to the place where her story began. That confidence, combined with her undeniable talent, positions her well for continued success across multiple markets and audiences.