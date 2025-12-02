Singer Example Criticized for Telling Disabled Fans to Stand

British singer Example faced backlash after repeatedly demanding audiences stand and dance during performances on tour with boyband JLS, including telling a pregnant disabled fan she looked stupid for remaining seated. The incident at London’s O2 Arena sparked widespread criticism on social media and raised questions about accessibility awareness at live music events.

Elliot John Gleave, 43, who performs under the stage name Example, serves as the opening act for JLS on The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour. A video posted to TikTok showing the singer complaining about seated audience members has been viewed more than 45,000 times, according to the concertgoer who shared it.

The pregnant and disabled fan, posting as kxrstyyx on TikTok, wrote that getting called out by Example was not on her bingo card for 2025. The video captured the singer asking what audience members were doing and saying they looked stupid for not standing. The fan explained she was 27 weeks pregnant and disabled, making it necessary for her to remain seated during the performance.

Multiple concertgoers reported similar incidents at different venues throughout the tour. One attendee said that in Nottingham, Example complained the whole time about people being seated. Another wrote that he displayed similar behavior in Cardiff, appearing angry that everyone was sitting down.

The disabled fan revealed in comments on her TikTok post that at one point during the show, she held up her walking aid to indicate why she needed to sit. However, Example reportedly proceeded to call her stupid despite seeing the mobility device. This detail emerged when another follower commented that they remembered the camera showing her holding up the walking aid.

Supporters flooded the comments section expressing sympathy and sharing their own concerns. One person who identified as having chronic pain said they felt terrible for the concertgoer when the incident happened and expressed relief about not having front row seats. A wheelchair user commented that their boyfriend joked about Example telling them to get up and dance.

Another attendee at the O2 show stated they kept telling their group they didn’t like Example because he was being really rude during his performance. The consistent reports from multiple venues suggest the singer’s behavior represented a pattern rather than an isolated incident.

Example achieved commercial success between 2010 and 2013 with hits including Won’t Go Quietly, Kickstarts and Changed the Way You Kiss Me. The singer also had a number one single with Stay Awake and featured on Calvin Harris’s track We’ll Be Coming Back. His recent appearance on The Masked Singer as Bear helped remind audiences of his musical catalog and won him new fans.

The fan later told The Sun that after the concert, she met JLS members who treated her kindly. She said the boyband members were absolutely lovely, mentioning how they loved that she had painted her walking aid in matching colors. The contrast between Example’s behavior and JLS’s response highlighted different approaches to fan interaction and inclusivity.

JLS consists of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill. The group became one of Britain’s biggest pop acts after finishing second on The X Factor in 2008 behind Alexandra Burke. They have sold over 10 million albums, scored five number one singles and won two BRIT Awards along with five MOBO Awards.

The group initially split in 2013 but reunited in 2020, launching their Beat Again Tour in 2021 after pandemic delays. Their subsequent tours in 2021 and 2023 filled arenas across the United Kingdom. The Club Is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour features their classic hits including Beat Again, Everybody In Love, The Club Is Alive, Love You and She Makes Me Wanna.

Example was personally invited by JLS to serve as special guest support for each show on the tour. In promotional materials, Example expressed excitement about performing on huge arena stages, describing performing as his bread and butter. He acknowledged that all the performers are getting older but promised the energy from everyone would be worth the ticket price.

The controversy highlights ongoing challenges regarding accessibility and awareness at live events. Many venues offer accessible seating and accommodations for disabled patrons, yet performers sometimes fail to recognize that not everyone can participate in standing or dancing. Medical conditions, disabilities, pregnancy and other factors legitimately prevent some audience members from standing for extended periods.

Concert etiquette has evolved as awareness of disabilities has increased, with many artists making efforts to be inclusive of fans with various accessibility needs. Some performers specifically acknowledge seated sections and encourage audience participation without requiring physical standing. Others create designated accessible areas where fans can enjoy shows without pressure to stand.

Social media has amplified accountability for performers whose comments or actions exclude disabled fans. Previous incidents involving artists demanding audiences stand have sparked similar backlash, with disability advocates emphasizing that invisible disabilities mean performers cannot determine who is capable of standing simply by looking at them.

The incident raises questions about whether Example will adjust his performance approach for remaining tour dates. Artists have previously apologized and changed their behavior after receiving feedback about accessibility issues. However, Example has not publicly commented on the criticism or the specific incident involving the pregnant disabled fan.

The tour continues through early 2025 with dates scheduled across multiple cities. JLS has built a reputation for engaging with fans and creating an inclusive atmosphere at their shows. Their positive interaction with the disabled fan after Example’s comments suggests the headlining act maintains different standards for fan treatment.

Disability rights advocates emphasize that accessibility extends beyond physical accommodations like ramps and designated seating. True inclusion requires awareness from all performers and staff that audience members have diverse needs and capabilities. Comments that shame or pressure people to stand can create hostile environments for disabled patrons who already face barriers to attending live events.

The video evidence and multiple witness accounts from different venues establish a pattern suggesting Example’s comments were not accidental or taken out of context. The repetition across multiple cities indicates the singer made similar demands of audiences throughout the tour rather than this being a single misunderstanding.

Music industry professionals note that opening acts face challenges energizing crowds who primarily came to see the headliner. However, most artists recognize that demanding physical responses from audiences proves counterproductive and potentially excludes fans with legitimate reasons for remaining seated. Building energy typically requires reading the room and meeting audiences where they are rather than imposing requirements.

The controversy may affect Example’s reputation and future booking opportunities as both venues and artists increasingly prioritize accessibility and inclusive fan experiences. Social media documentation of the incidents ensures the behavior remains part of public record, potentially influencing how promoters and fellow artists view collaborating with the singer.

For the pregnant disabled fan who shared the video, the experience of being called out and called stupid by a performer she paid to see left a negative impression that overshadowed the positive aspects of meeting JLS afterward. Her decision to share the video on TikTok brought attention to accessibility issues at concerts and generated conversations about how performers should treat all audience members with respect regardless of their ability to stand.