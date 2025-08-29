Singapore Tech Firm Wins Recognition for Congo Digital ID Project

A Singapore-based technology company has received official recognition for developing a nationwide digital identity platform serving over 110 million citizens in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Minister Grace Fu highlighted the project during the Africa Singapore Business Forum as an example of successful cross-continental partnership.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings signed an agreement with the DRC government in June to implement the country’s first comprehensive electronic identification system. The platform combines biometric authentication with blockchain technology to provide secure access to government services and financial systems.

Minister Fu praised the initiative during her keynote address, describing how Singapore companies are working with African partners to reduce digital inequality and expand financial access. The recognition comes as Singapore seeks to strengthen economic ties across the African continent through technology partnerships.

The DRC Pass system allows citizens to register mobile phone connections using biometric data stored on blockchain networks. Users can access government portals and business services through single-sign-on technology while enabling instant digital payments and credit applications.

Congo’s mobile subscriber base exceeds 80 million people, creating significant potential for digital financial services in a country where traditional banking remains limited. The identification platform aims to integrate these users into formal economic systems through secure verification processes.

Trident CEO Soon Huat Lim said the government partnership demonstrates how Singapore expertise can support African development goals. The company specializes in blockchain-based identity solutions designed for markets with limited existing digital infrastructure.

The project represents one of Africa’s largest Web 3.0 deployments, incorporating advanced cryptographic security with user-friendly mobile applications. Implementation includes public education campaigns to encourage adoption across the country’s diverse regions and language groups.

Singapore has positioned itself as a technology hub for African markets, leveraging its regulatory expertise and financial infrastructure to support continental digitalization efforts. The government actively encourages local companies to explore African opportunities through trade missions and partnership programs.

Digital identity systems have become priorities for African governments seeking to improve service delivery while combating fraud and corruption. Several countries are developing similar platforms with support from international technology providers and development organizations.