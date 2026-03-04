Singapore Launches Plan to Make 100,000 Workers AI Bilingual

Singapore has launched one of the most ambitious national artificial intelligence workforce programmes in Asia, committing to train 100,000 workers across professions ranging from law and accountancy to human resources to become fluent in artificial intelligence by 2029, as the city-state positions itself to extract broad economic gains from the technology rather than leaving its gains concentrated among a handful of frontier technology firms.

The National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP), announced by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) at the Committee of Supply Debates 2026, will support 10,000 local enterprises to integrate artificial intelligence into their business processes over the next three years, alongside the workforce training component.

Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, announcing the initiative during her ministry’s budget debate on March 2, framed the programme around the concept of workers becoming “bilingual” in both their primary professional domain and artificial intelligence. “Not all of us can be AI engineers. But we can be bilingual in AI and our own areas of expertise, to solve problems in our domains,” she said.

The programme builds on Singapore’s TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), run by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). This marks the first time TeSA is targeting non-technology occupations, a significant expansion of a scheme that, since its launch in 2016, has helped more than 24,300 mid-career workers move into technology roles including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Professional bodies will collaborate with the government to launch tailored artificial intelligence fluency programmes in the first half of 2026, starting with the accountancy and legal professions. These will be developed in partnership with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, the Singapore Academy of Law, and the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association. Accountants will be trained to apply artificial intelligence to financial reporting and compliance monitoring, while lawyers will learn to use it for research, document review and contract management. All participants will also receive training in responsible artificial intelligence use and data governance.

Minister Teo cited Geraldine Lau, a senior audit manager at KPMG Singapore with 27 years of experience, as a model for the programme’s intent. Lau built an artificial intelligence agent that automatically consolidates key information from company announcements for audit risk assessments, with her domain knowledge essential to ensuring the tool looks in the right places. “With hours of manual work saved, she can now focus on deeper risk assessments and applying her human abilities, wisdom, calibration and professional judgement, to more complex work,” Teo said.

The enterprise component of NAIIP addresses a widening gap in adoption rates between large and small firms. Singapore’s Digital Economy Report, released by IMDA in October, found that 14.5 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises had adopted artificial intelligence in 2024, up from 4.2 percent in 2023. Among larger companies, the adoption rate rose from 44 percent in 2023 to 62.5 percent in 2024. To help close that gap, IMDA will launch a Digital Leaders Accelerator Bootcamp for business leaders, and the existing Productivity Solutions Grant will increase the proportion of artificial intelligence-enabled solutions it supports from 30 percent to 50 percent.

A new artificial intelligence fluency track for technology workers, including software engineers, will also be introduced under the programme, equipping them to become full-stack engineers capable of orchestrating complex systems and workflows using artificial intelligence agents. Further details on training partners and course formats will be released in the first half of 2026.

Minister Teo was direct about the stakes for businesses that move too slowly. “When they fall behind, more than gross domestic product is at risk. At stake are our entrepreneurs’ hopes and dreams, workers’ livelihoods, and their communities’ progress,” she said.