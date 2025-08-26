Singapore-Africa Trade Surges 50% as Investment Treaties Strengthen Economic Ties

Bilateral trade between Singapore and Africa has grown by 50% over the past five years, reaching US$13.7 billion in 2024, as new investment treaties and partnership agreements signal deepening economic cooperation across diverse sectors.

The milestone was announced by Singapore Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu during the eighth Africa Singapore Business Forum, where she revealed that bilateral investment treaties with Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria entered into force this week. These treaties are expected to boost investor confidence by protecting interests and facilitating greater investment flows between Singapore and the two West African markets.

Singapore companies have invested over US$20 billion in the African continent as of end-2023, demonstrating sustained commitment to the region’s growth prospects. The investment figure reflects Singapore’s strategic positioning as a gateway for Asian capital seeking opportunities in Africa’s expanding economies.

President John Mahama of Ghana delivered the keynote address at the forum, highlighting trade relations that reached US$215.9 million between Singapore and Ghana in 2024. The forum featured over 700 business and government leaders from around 40 countries exploring opportunities in Africa’s evolving business landscape.

Five new agreements were signed during the event, spanning sectors from petroleum standards to climate technology partnerships. A memorandum of understanding between Enterprise Singapore and the Ghana Standards Authority will enable the adoption of Singapore’s Mass Flow Meter technology in Ghana, enhancing transparency in petroleum transactions through improved measurement standards.

Climate technology emerged as a significant collaboration area. Singapore-based Arkadiah Technology partnered with Ghana’s CJ Commodities Limited and Oman Carbon to launch a large-scale agroforestry project aimed at restoring degraded landscapes while generating carbon credits. The initiative has been accepted under the Singapore-Ghana Implementation Agreement framework.

According to Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Africa holds many climate solutions despite being disproportionately impacted by climate change. The continent’s renewable energy potential and natural carbon sinks position it uniquely to drive global decarbonization efforts through strategic partnerships.

Digital transformation represents another growth area for Singapore-Africa cooperation. Embed Financial Group Holdings signed an agreement with Ghana’s Purpleline Solutions to deliver digitization solutions focused on transforming insurance processes through technology. The collaboration aims to integrate insurance and micro-financing into digital platforms, expanding mass market access to financial services across West Africa.

Consumer markets also attracted investment as Africa’s growing middle class creates opportunities for Singapore brands. LAC Global, a Singapore-based health and wellness company, partnered with Ghana distributor Watertree to bring premium dietary supplements to West African consumers, with plans for broader continental expansion.

The forum highlighted diverse opportunities across sectors including construction materials, where Archicom Singapore entered distribution agreements for cladding solutions in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Multiple carbon credit projects were also announced, reflecting growing international interest in Africa’s potential for climate mitigation initiatives.

Enterprise Singapore maintains overseas centers in Accra, Johannesburg, and Nairobi to provide on-ground support for companies exploring African opportunities. The agency will organize an Africa Mission Trip to Lagos and Johannesburg in October 2025, connecting Singapore high-growth companies with African partners.

The strengthening relationship extends beyond bilateral arrangements to multilateral frameworks. Several agreements leverage Article 6 mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, enabling carbon credit projects that support both climate goals and economic development across African markets.

Rwanda’s participation through its Development Board demonstrates expanding geographic scope for Singapore-Africa cooperation. Climate Bridge International signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda to promote carbon investments and strengthen carbon credit frameworks in the East African nation.

Agricultural sustainability partnerships also featured prominently, with Valency International collaborating with Agridence to develop digital traceability tools for deforestation-free sourcing in cocoa and other commodities. These initiatives address growing international demand for responsible sourcing practices.

The forum’s success builds on a decade of engagement since the first Africa Singapore Business Forum in 2010. More than 5,000 business and government leaders from over 50 countries have participated in previous editions, creating an established platform for ongoing economic cooperation.

With 14 partner events scheduled around the forum, double the number from 2023, the expanded program reflects growing institutional support from organizations including the Singapore Business Federation and Nanyang Technological University’s Centre for African Studies.

The deepening economic relationship positions Singapore as a key Asian partner for Africa’s development ambitions while providing Singapore companies access to one of the world’s fastest-growing economic regions. The combination of investment protection treaties, sector-specific partnerships, and institutional support creates a framework for sustained cooperation.