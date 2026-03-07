Simons Warns Gulf Economies Face Crisis if Tech-Driven Iran Conflict Drags On

IMANI Africa Honorary Vice President Bright Simons has cautioned that the current Iran conflict poses economic risks to Gulf states that go beyond anything seen in previous Middle East wars, warning that the unprecedented technological dimension of the fighting makes a rapid resolution imperative.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, March 7, 2026, Simons argued that the war fundamentally differs from past Gulf conflicts because both sides are deploying highly advanced military technology, creating a more unpredictable and economically destructive dynamic.

“The nature of the war is very intriguing because we have had similar wars in the Gulf in the last 30 years. What is different is that they are taking it from the technological frontier. The two sides are extremely technologically equipped and that makes it very different,” he said.

He raised particular concern about Iran’s intelligence alliance with Russia, arguing it was compensating for Iran’s degraded ammunition stockpiles by improving targeting accuracy. “Iran has been receiving intelligence from Russia in helping them. So even though an aspect of their ammunition has been decreased, their targeting ratio might increase. The success rate of hitting valuable economic targets,” he said.

Simons warned that unless diplomacy intervenes quickly, the conflict’s damage would extend well beyond the battlefield into the financial infrastructure of the Gulf region itself. “If the war is not put to an end soon, there would be an economic crisis in the Gulf countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and mostly the UAE,” he said.

The warning is particularly resonant given that Dubai International Airport was struck by a drone on Saturday morning, temporarily grounding flights at the world’s busiest aviation hub and reinforcing concerns about the vulnerability of Gulf economic infrastructure to precision strikes.