Simons Questions Fair Competition in Gold Aggregation Programme

IMANI Africa Honorary Vice President Bright Simons raised concerns January 3 about competitive imbalances in Ghana’s Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme, questioning whether private gold aggregators can compete against Bawa Rock Limited, which receives interest free financing from Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday, Simons revealed that independent, self financed gold aggregators are raising serious complaints about their inability to compete with the state designated apex aggregator. The aggregator gets money from the Bank of Ghana. Is it interest free? We say, yes, it’s interest free. The self finance aggregator gets money from their own banks. Is that interest free? We know it’s not interest free, Simons stated.

He posed a rhetorical question capturing the dilemma: You have someone that is sourcing money commercially, competing with someone who’s getting money from the government. Who will win? The policy analyst pinpointed the core issue as a critical financial imbalance, explaining that Bawa Rock benefits from interest free financing while private aggregators must secure capital from commercial banks at market interest rates.

A central complaint from private aggregators, according to Simons, is that Bawa Rock is functioning more as a direct competitor than a coordinating apex body. They are telling us that right now, Bawa Rock, beyond obviously the fact that it sits at the apex, is competing with the self finance aggregators. It’s not really necessarily buying from the self finance aggregators, Simons reported.

This situation suggests a departure from a model where a state backed entity could support a network of private aggregators, instead creating a system where a single player with superior financial backing dominates the market. Simons warned that the competitive advantage allows Bawa Rock to operate with lower costs, potentially crowding out private aggregators from buying directly from small scale miners and licensed sellers.

The analyst cautioned that without more transparency and support for private aggregators, the programme risks discouraging competition and private investment, potentially undermining its broader objective of strengthening Ghana’s reserves. If independent aggregators cannot compete, the system becomes less efficient, and trust in the programme may erode, he stated.

Simons also questioned transparency in pricing mechanisms on both buying and selling sides, particularly discounts and premiums offered by offtakers. The only way to know whether offtaker pricing is competitive is through an open and transparent bidding platform, he stated. He raised concerns about the aggregator licensing process, describing it as opaque and lacking transparency.

Applicants are told that only one entity qualifies, but there is no publicly known evaluation mechanism, Simons said. He compared the situation to the telecoms sector, where the National Communications Authority (NCA) uses auctions to allocate scarce resources, allowing for greater transparency and public confidence. In this case, the public has no visibility. We are simply told who has been selected, without knowing the criteria or process, he added.

Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi dismissed claims that Bawa Rock Company Limited is not registered or licensed to trade in gold, describing such assertions as false and misleading. Speaking on the same Newsfile programme, Gyamfi explained that Bawa Rock is a legally incorporated Ghanaian company with a long standing presence in the precious minerals sector, incorporated January 15, 2015, under Ghana’s laws with precious minerals trading listed as one of its principal business activities.

Gyamfi rejected claims that the company was not registered to trade in gold, stressing that official records prove otherwise. He described Bawa Rock as one of Ghana’s major gold suppliers, noting its significant role in supplying gold to aggregators under the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF). As a matter of fact, they were one of the major gold suppliers to aggregators under MIIF’s Gold for Reserves programme in 2024, when the NPP was in power, Gyamfi stated.

The GoldBod CEO clarified that Bawa Rock was the only applicant that met eligibility requirements for an aggregator licence during GoldBod’s first year of operations in 2025. According to him, GoldBod operates a four tier gold buying licence system including tier one buyers, tier two buyers, self financing aggregators, and aggregators. All four categories are authorized to buy gold on behalf of GoldBod, not only aggregators, he emphasized.

Gyamfi explained that tier one buyers are grassroots buyers licensed to purchase gold directly from licensed small scale miners, while tier two buyers are permitted to buy from both miners and tier one buyers. He stated that 31 applications were received for aggregator licences, but only Bawa Rock met the requirements during the evaluation process.

Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, questioned why the company emerged as the sole licensed aggregator in a sector traditionally driven by competition to ensure fair pricing and transparency. A de facto monopoly has been created in this industry where competition used to exist and used to ensure fair pricing, transparency, and the prevention of rent seeking, he stated.

Oppong Nkrumah questioned the basis on which the company was selected, insisting the public deserves clarity on the process and beneficiaries involved. Who is benefiting from this deliberate monopoly? Who selected Bawa Rock Limited, and what criteria were used? Was it competitive? Who are the beneficial owners of this entity? These are questions the public deserves answers to, he stated during a press briefing.

The Minority in Parliament linked the alleged monopoly to the USD 214 million loss reported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Ghana’s G4R programme within nine months of 2025. According to the caucus, while GoldBod pays small scale miners at global market prices and prevailing foreign exchange rates to remain competitive, it subsequently sells foreign exchange proceeds to Bank of Ghana at weaker interbank rates, effectively passing exchange rate losses onto the central bank.

Simons argued that once the IMF identified losses in the G4R programme as trading losses, responsibility could not be attributed to only one side of the transaction. If one institution is responsible for buying and another for selling, then responsibility is shared. At the very least, this is a joint effort, he stated.

He dismissed claims that government funding is interest free, insisting that such financing still carries economic cost, even if not explicitly priced. You have one aggregator receiving funding from the Bank of Ghana and another sourcing funds commercially from banks. One pays interest, the other does not. Who do you think will win? he asked.

In a detailed Facebook analysis, Simons explained that when you displace a large, heterogeneous group of buyers, sellers, and intermediaries with a very concentrated ecosystem of a super aggregator (Bawa Rock), a few mega offtakers in India and Dubai, and one ultra intermediary (GoldBod), you can get efficiency but risks can also concentrate, and by the time you compensate for those risks, there would be losses.

He noted that artisanal and small scale mining (ASM) gold was a relatively efficient market in Ghana for many years with many buyers and many sellers until GoldBod was imposed on the system. According to his calculations based on specific trading days, GoldBod lost 5.714 percent just on the buying side on certain transactions even before selling internationally.

The analyst explained that in India, dore gold has favorable customs treatment because the Indian government wants to promote refining in India. If the gold was being refined in Ghana, GoldBod would have been hit by additional discounts because the importer’s or offtaker’s custom duties would have increased, Simons stated.

He noted that in 2025, GoldBod was allocated USD 279 million as working capital but the Finance Ministry did not disburse funds. We can interpret this to mean that the Ministry was unclear about its trading strategy or model, Simons suggested.

Gyamfi acknowledged that several other companies are listed at GoldBod’s License Registry under self financing aggregators, tier two buyers, and tier one buyers categories, contradicting claims that Bawa Rock holds monopoly power. A quick search from Bawa Rock Limited’s website confirms the company describes itself as an official aggregator for Ghana Gold Board. This is corroborated on GoldBod’s website, where Bawa Rock Limited is the only company listed as an aggregator.

Whether the G4R programme’s structure can accommodate meaningful private sector participation while maintaining policy objectives depends partly on how GoldBod addresses concerns about financing imbalances, licensing transparency, and competitive market dynamics. The debate highlights tensions between state led development approaches and market based competition in strategic sectors.

The controversy occurs as GoldBod faces scrutiny over reported losses, operational efficiency, and governance structures. President John Dramani Mahama’s administration has positioned gold purchasing operations as central to economic stabilization efforts, with the programme credited for contributing to cedi appreciation and foreign reserve growth during 2025.