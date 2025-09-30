Simons Alleges US$1.6bn Bypassed Forex Auctions in G4O Programme

Ghana’s now-suspended Gold-for-Oil (G4O) programme faces renewed scrutiny as policy analyst Bright Simons alleges the Bank of Ghana (BoG) supplied approximately $1.6 billion to fuel suppliers outside normal forex auction systems through arrangements he describes as opaque.

Simons, Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, made the allegations following a forensic risk assessment his organization commissioned into the programme, which operated from late 2022 until its suspension in March 2025.

The central claim is that instead of increasing dollar supply to licensed Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) through transparent auctions—the standard mechanism—BoG channeled special support to state-owned Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), allegedly bypassing established competitive processes.

“During the G4O era, the BoG supplied approximately $1.63 billion to BOST’s suppliers outside the auction system in a highly opaque arrangement that has never been transparently explained,” Simons wrote in his commentary on the issue.

He alleges that dollars didn’t move through usual open processes but rather that gold was liquidated through what he terms “shadowy brokers,” with proceeds then funneled to fuel traders contracted to supply BOST. Simons claims some companies receiving contracts had “zero track record in the industry,” with one now allegedly subject to criminal proceedings in London related to G4O.

These are serious allegations that demand careful scrutiny. The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), which initiated the programme under the previous administration, has strongly contested IMANI’s claims, describing them as “misleading and unsupported by verifiable financial records” in a September 29 statement.

“No evidence of diversion or leakage exists. The figure quoted by IMANI is a distortion of audited financial data,” the NPP stated, citing 2024 audited reports from BoG, BOST, and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

The dispute reflects fundamentally different interpretations of the programme’s execution and financial outcomes. Various reports have indicated Ghana lost over GH₵2.1 billion ($140 million at current rates) on the G4O programme, though the NPP defends the policy as having provided temporary forex relief and cheaper fuel during a crisis period.

What’s factually established is that the scheme exchanged 27.63 tonnes of Ghanaian gold for 1.95 million metric tonnes of petroleum products between late 2022 and March 2025. BoG suspended the programme citing financial losses, though the central bank has maintained it helped stabilize the economy during a difficult period.

Simons argues the programme’s structure created opportunities for opacity. Ghana’s fuel market operates under NPA oversight, with licensed BDCs importing petroleum while BoG routinely supports them through forex auctions to ease pressure on commercial banks. When G4O launched, this established system was reportedly modified to channel support specifically through BOST.

Whether that modification constituted sound policy or enabled improper dealings is precisely what’s under dispute. Simons frames it as an unnecessarily complex arrangement that replaced transparent dollar auctions with opaque gold liquidation and selective fuel trader contracts. The NPP and G4O defenders argue it was an innovative crisis response that achieved its stabilization objectives despite implementation costs.

The allegation about companies with “zero track record” receiving contracts, if verified, would raise legitimate procurement concerns. Similarly, claims about criminal proceedings in London against a G4O participant—if substantiated—would warrant investigation. However, Simons hasn’t publicly provided documentation supporting these specific claims beyond his assertions.

IMANI and partner civil society organizations have petitioned authorities for what they call a “full, transparent, end-to-end forensic audit” of G4O with CSO observation. That request for comprehensive investigation seems reasonable given the programme’s scale, the conflicting narratives, and the magnitude of reported losses.

Simons notes that since G4O’s March termination and reversion to standard dollar auctions, “life goes on as normal. No shortage at the pumps, no crazy hikes in the dollar.” That observation cuts both ways—it suggests G4O wasn’t indispensable, but it doesn’t necessarily prove the programme was corrupt.

What’s clear is that a multi-billion-dollar government initiative operated with insufficient transparency, creating space for allegations that now dominate discussion about the programme’s legacy. Whether those allegations reflect actual impropriety or represent political attacks on a controversial but legitimate policy can only be determined through the kind of comprehensive, independent audit IMANI is requesting.

The substantive questions require answers: Why modify established forex auction systems? What due diligence governed supplier selection? Were procurement processes followed? What safeguards protected against conflicts of interest? And most fundamentally, where did $1.6 billion go and under what terms?

BoG Governor suspended the programme acknowledging it had incurred substantial financial losses, which validates concerns about the initiative’s financial viability even if it doesn’t confirm allegations of improper dealings.

For now, Ghana has competing narratives about G4O—one describing innovative crisis management with implementation costs, another alleging systematized opacity enabling potential corruption. Without transparent investigation, those narratives will continue competing rather than converging toward factual resolution.

The programme is suspended, but questions about how it operated and whether public resources were properly stewarded remain very much active.