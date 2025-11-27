Simon Cowell Discusses Unconventional Wellness Treatments and Legacy

Television producer Simon Cowell revealed he undergoes blood filtration treatments at a wellness clinic as part of his health regimen, describing the procedures during an interview with Rolling Stone Music Now podcast published this week.

The 66 year old entertainment mogul told the podcast he visits a facility where medical staff extract blood, filter it and return it to his body. Cowell stated the clinic conducts tests that allegedly determine biological age, claiming his measurements indicate reverse aging through improved nutrition, increased exercise, reduced stress and dietary supplements.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge shared that he previously contemplated cryopreservation but abandoned the idea after learning specifics about the procedure. He remarked that concerns about returning as a floating head in 2,000 years deterred him from pursuing body freezing.

Cryopreservation involves cooling recently deceased individuals to ultra-low temperatures using liquid nitrogen, typically around negative 196 degrees Celsius. Advocates hope future medical advances might enable revival and treatment of conditions that caused death. The practice remains highly controversial within mainstream scientific communities, with many researchers dismissing the concept as scientifically unsound.

Approximately 500 people worldwide have undergone cryopreservation as of recent estimates, with more than 4,000 individuals registered for future procedures. Four facilities currently offer cryopreservation services, including three in the United States and one in Russia. Costs range from $12,000 to $200,000 depending on the provider and specific procedures selected.

Scientists remain skeptical about cryonics viability. Clive Coen, a King’s College London neuroscientist, characterized the practice as revealing fundamental misunderstanding of biological processes. Arthur Caplan, who directs the medical ethics division at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, described freezing for future revival as naive science fiction unsupported by mainstream medical professionals.

The first human cryopreserved was James Bedford, a psychology professor who died from kidney cancer in January 1967. Bedford’s remains continue storage at Alcor Life Extension Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona, making his the oldest continuously preserved body. The facility currently maintains approximately 199 cryopreserved individuals plus roughly 100 preserved pets.

Reflecting on how he wants to be remembered, Cowell emphasized consistent work ethic and treating people respectfully regardless of whether cameras were present. The producer, who has an 11 year old son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman, contrasted his approach with entertainment industry figures who project different personalities on and off camera.

Cowell’s Netflix documentary series Simon Cowell: The Next Act premieres December 10, chronicling his search for a new boy band. The show depicts the entertainment executive experiencing significant anxiety during initial audition phases when participant sign-ups proved lower than anticipated. The series documents moments where talented performers broke through Cowell’s typically stern judging demeanor.

During the Rolling Stone interview, Cowell discussed his career creating talent competition formats including The X Factor and American Idol. He acknowledged that unconventional vocal styles exemplified by artists such as Bob Dylan might not succeed in his competition shows’ framework. The producer explained that when he heard Dylan’s interpretation of Adele’s composition “Make You Feel My Love” without knowing Dylan wrote it, he would have eliminated such a performance.

Cowell defended his track record developing commercially successful acts despite critics questioning their credibility. He stated he finds no conflict in lacking coolness himself, noting he considered it humorous when manufactured groups achieved chart success. The producer signed multiple acts that became commercially dominant including One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Little Mix and Westlife through his various television competitions.

The blood filtration treatment Cowell described may refer to ozone therapy, plasmapheresis or similar procedures offered at wellness clinics. Such treatments typically involve extracting blood, processing it through filtration or oxygenation systems, then reinfusing the treated blood. Medical consensus regarding efficacy and safety of these procedures for healthy individuals remains limited, with regulatory authorities in numerous countries restricting or prohibiting certain blood treatment protocols marketed for anti-aging purposes.

Cowell has previously discussed lifestyle modifications including eliminating certain foods from his diet and increasing physical activity. The producer suffered a serious electric bicycle accident in August 2020 that required back surgery and extensive recovery. He attributed subsequent health improvements partly to enforced lifestyle changes during rehabilitation.

The entertainment executive built his career initially as a record label executive before transitioning to television production. His Syco Entertainment company produced numerous successful talent competition formats that franchised globally. Cowell’s judging persona, characterized by blunt criticism and high standards, became his signature across multiple shows spanning two decades.

His upcoming Netflix series represents a return to talent search programming following hiatus from active television production. Cowell explained that nostalgia for working with musical groups motivated the project, though he acknowledged concerns about potential failure given the competitive entertainment landscape and changing audience preferences.

The documentary format differs from Cowell’s previous competition shows by emphasizing behind-the-scenes processes and the producer’s personal investment in discovering talent. Marketing materials indicate the series portrays Cowell as more vulnerable than his traditional television judge character, revealing anxieties and emotional responses typically concealed during broadcast competitions.