SIMA 2025 Concludes With Bold Vision For Pan-African Media Collaboration

Dakar, Senegal — October 30, 2025

The inaugural International African Media Exhibition (SIMA) wrapped up in Dakar with a resounding commitment to reshape the future of African media. A key outcome of the event was the decision to launch a Pan-African network dedicated to transforming the exhibition’s recommendations into tangible, sustainable initiatives.

“We are building a strong, inclusive network to turn the ideas and exchanges from SIMA into real-world impact,” announced SIMA Coordinator Mac-tar Silla. He emphasized the importance of collective action, noting that the exhibition proved Africa’s capacity to unite around a shared media vision and invest in its human capital.

Among the proposals put forward were the creation of a Pan-African radio station and a television series focused on authentic African storytelling. Silla described SIMA as a foundational platform for media transformation and sustainability, highlighting the continent’s growing confidence in its own media capabilities.

Sambou Biagui, Director General of the Babacar Touré Press House, praised the event for opening new avenues in African media development, particularly in digital innovation, ethics, journalist safety, and content diversification. “This exhibition marks a pivotal moment in strengthening our media ties and amplifying our presence both across Africa and globally,” Biagui said. He lauded the high-quality discussions as essential pillars for addressing current and future challenges, and expressed optimism about SIMA’s continued momentum into 2026.

The Babacar Touré Press House, alongside institutional partners, reaffirmed its dedication to advancing media capacity and safeguarding the independence of African journalism. Biagui urged all stakeholders to embrace SIMA as a launchpad for revitalizing journalism in the service of truth, freedom, and sustainable development.

SIMA 2025 drew significant participation, with an estimated 700 attendees at the opening ceremony and over 3,500 participants across 14 panel sessions—averaging 250 attendees per session. The closing ceremony welcomed dignitaries, including representatives of Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, Liberia’s Deputy Minister of Information and Tourism Daniel Sando, and The Gambia’s Minister of Information Ismaila Ceesay. Delegations from Mali (Guest of Honor), Chad, and other African nations also took part.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission was represented by Mr. Liberor Doscof Aho, Communication Officer, and Ms. Linda Akhigbe, Senior Communication Adviser to the President, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray.

SIMA 2025 has laid the groundwork for a new era of African media collaboration—one rooted in unity, innovation, and purpose.