Silver Nears Record Peak as Trade War Intensifies

Silver climbed toward its all-time high on Monday, hovering near $52.35 per ounce as investors rushed into safe haven assets amid escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. The precious metal has now rallied for nine consecutive weeks, driven by a potent combination of tariff uncertainty, expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, and surging industrial demand.

The latest surge comes as President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, over and above existing duties, in response to Beijing’s new export restrictions on rare earth minerals. China announced on October 9 that it would ban the export of these critical materials for use by foreign militaries, marking the first time Beijing has specifically targeted the defense sector with such controls.

Trump’s response was swift and aggressive. In a Truth Social post last Friday, he declared the additional tariffs would take effect November 1, representing a massive escalation in the trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies. The announcement sent shockwaves through financial markets, with investors seeking refuge in precious metals as equity indices experienced sharp volatility.

Silver has risen 22.96% over the past month and is up 64.92% compared to the same time last year, reflecting the metal’s dual appeal as both a safe haven investment and an industrial commodity. The metal reached a new all-time high of $52.07 earlier on Monday, eclipsing its previous 1980 peak and establishing fresh territory for the white metal.

Federal Reserve policy expectations are providing additional tailwind. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders now assign a 94% probability to a 50 basis point rate cut before year end, up sharply from 79% just a week ago. Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week that further interest rate cuts could be warranted, lifting sentiment across commodity markets and weakening the dollar.

The tariff dispute centers on rare earth elements, a group of 17 chemical minerals essential for high-tech industries including semiconductors, defense systems, and electric vehicles. China controls approximately 70% of global rare earth supply, giving Beijing significant leverage in the escalating trade conflict. Trump’s threatened tariffs represent an attempt to pressure China into reversing its export restrictions, but analysts warn the move could backfire by accelerating inflation and disrupting supply chains.

Beyond geopolitical factors, silver is benefiting from fundamental supply and demand dynamics. Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com, noted that fears of tariffs on industrial metals have triggered widespread stockpiling in warehouses worldwide, tightening near term supply. The amount of metal being mined and recycled has fallen short of consumption levels, creating what analysts describe as a clear supply-demand imbalance.

Industrial applications continue driving silver consumption higher. COMEX silver inventories reached 526.1 million troy ounces as of October 10, approaching the all-time record of 531.9 million ounces recorded earlier this month. This represents nearly four years of U.S. domestic consumption stockpiled in warehouses, yet prices continue climbing as buyers frontrun potential trade disruptions.

The electric vehicle sector plays an increasingly important role in silver demand. Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reached a record 2.1 million units in September, up 26% year on year according to market research firm Rho Motion. China accounted for nearly two thirds of that total, reinforcing silver’s importance given its extensive use in EV batteries and high efficiency circuits.

However, challenges loom on the horizon. Governments in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and European Union are scaling back ambitious EV mandates amid automakers’ mounting losses and infrastructure constraints. This policy shift could temper the pace of long term industrial demand, even as short term consumption remains elevated.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s proposal to add silver to its Critical Minerals List would classify the metal as strategically essential, encouraging further speculative hoarding as traders position ahead of potential supply disruptions. This designation would place silver alongside rare earths and other materials deemed vital to national security and economic competitiveness.

Geopolitical risks beyond the trade war are amplifying silver’s safe haven appeal. Washington is reportedly considering providing long range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, which would mark a significant escalation in its standoff with Moscow. Tensions are also mounting in the Middle East, where renewed fears of confrontation between Iran and Israel are resurfacing after months of relative calm.

Adding to global unease, the United States has initiated its largest military buildup in the Caribbean in over three decades, deploying advanced weaponry and approximately 10,000 troops. Some analysts interpret this as preparation for possible operations against Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro regime, though officials have not confirmed those objectives.

For now, silver’s momentum shows little sign of slowing. The combination of monetary policy support, supply constraints, industrial demand, and geopolitical uncertainty has created conditions reminiscent of previous precious metals bull markets. Whether prices can sustain these levels depends largely on how the U.S.-China trade conflict evolves and whether the Federal Reserve delivers the rate cuts markets are anticipating.