Silver Hovers Near 2011 Highs Amid Fed Cut Speculation

Silver maintained a narrow trading range Tuesday near its highest levels since 2011, buoyed by expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and strengthening industrial demand from emerging technologies.

The precious metal surged above $40 an ounce for the first time since 2011, gaining nearly 40 percent this year as markets price in potential Fed rate reductions.

Markets await today’s benchmark revision to U.S. labor market data, expected to show significant downward adjustments that could reinforce concerns about the Fed lagging its full-employment mandate. Midweek releases of August producer and consumer price data will provide additional clarity on the central bank’s next moves.

Traders currently assign an 88 percent probability to a 25 basis point rate cut next week, marking the beginning of an anticipated easing cycle. This dovish outlook supports precious metals by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

Industrial demand fundamentals remain robust, particularly from the renewable energy sector. China’s solar cell exports surged more than 70 percent in the first half of 2025, with India driving much of the increased demand. Silver’s essential role in photovoltaic cells makes it a key beneficiary of global solar expansion.

Growing demand from electric vehicles and electronics has deepened structural supply deficits in the silver market. The metal’s unique properties make it indispensable in next-generation technologies, from EV charging infrastructure to advanced semiconductor applications.

Investment flows also remain supportive, with silver-backed exchange-traded product holdings standing at 1.13 billion ounces by the end of June, according to industry data compiled by DHF Capital.

The combination of monetary policy expectations and industrial demand creates a bullish confluence for silver. Technical analysts suggest a clear break above $41 could open paths to $43-44, levels last seen during August 2011.

Physical market conditions continue showing tightness as industrial users compete with investment demand for available supply. This dynamic supports price floors even as speculative positioning adjusts to changing Fed expectations.

The current environment mirrors silver’s historical performance during periods of monetary accommodation, when the metal benefits from both its monetary qualities and industrial applications. As central banks globally consider easier policies, precious metals may extend their recent outperformance.

Market participants will closely monitor this week’s economic data releases for confirmation of the Fed’s policy trajectory, with implications extending across commodity markets where silver has emerged as a standout performer.

Analysis provided on behalf of Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A.