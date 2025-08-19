Silver Holds Near US$38 Amid Mixed Market Signals

Silver prices hovered around $38 per ounce on Tuesday, caught between strong investor interest and shifting macroeconomic forces.

Speculative activity remains high, and investment products linked to the metal saw significant inflows in the first half of the year.

Yet, these supportive factors are being countered by hints of geopolitical de-escalation and persistent inflation readings that are altering expectations for U.S. interest rates.

Market attention is divided between diplomacy and data. U.S. producer prices recently came in much hotter than anticipated, reinforcing the stickiness of inflation.

This has led traders to scale back their bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, now expecting just two reductions instead of three. Higher yields on U.S. Treasuries often draw investment away from non-yielding assets like silver, creating a headwind for its price. All eyes are now on the Fed’s upcoming Jackson Hole symposium for further clues on the policy path.

On the geopolitical front, potential peace talks could also pressure prices.

Reports confirm that former U.S. President Donald Trump is working with European leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrange a meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy. While no agreement has been reached, any tangible progress toward ending the conflict would likely diminish safe-haven demand for precious metals.

Despite these pressures, the underlying investor mood appears constructive. The latest Commitments of Traders report revealed that money managers are holding a net long position in silver, signaling strong belief in its potential to climb higher.

Adding to this optimism, silver-backed exchange-traded products recorded net inflows of 95 million ounces in the first six months of the year, bringing total holdings to a robust 1.13 billion ounces. This solid base of investor support may help the metal weather the current uncertainty.