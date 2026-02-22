Sikanku’s Painful Rejection Shows Ghana’s Inclusion Gap Is Personal, Not Just Policy

Selasi Sikanku was a child who had already proven he could learn in a mainstream classroom. He had completed nursery school at Little Flower Montessori School in Accra. His parents had identified his next school. The headmistress had said yes. Then a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meeting changed everything, and the lesson it delivered was not about blindness. It was about the limits of goodwill without conviction.

Sikanku, a communications specialist and disability advocate who works with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), recounted the experience in a recent interview with media personality Kafui Dey, describing how his parents had sought to enrol him in a primary school near Achimota after he successfully completed nursery school at Little Flower Montessori School, requesting an integrated setup that would continue the model already working for their son.

The school’s administration appeared receptive initially. But after the matter was raised at a PTA meeting, the headmistress returned with a different answer: the parents did not want a blind child around their children.

“It was a disappointment. All my friends were going to their various schools, and I also knew I was going to that school around Achimota. Then suddenly, it changed,” Sikanku said. He added that he still does not know whether the objecting parents feared blindness was contagious or that he might injure himself, noting that neither concern has any factual basis.

The rejection he described was not a policy failure. It was a community one, and that distinction matters. Ghana has signed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), ratified in 2012, and its Persons With Disability Act, 715 of 2006, expressly prohibits discrimination against persons with disabilities in educational access. What Sikanku experienced was not an institution’s formal refusal but a majority vote by parents to exclude a child they feared rather than understood.

Despite the rejection, Sikanku’s parents refused to accept it as final. They searched for alternative schools that could accommodate his needs, and their persistence eventually secured him an education that allowed him to build a career in broadcasting and communications advocacy.

His story has a successful ending, but it also carries a warning: parental attitudes, if left unchallenged, can undermine inclusive education legislation from the ground up. School administrators can agree to inclusion while communities veto it, and no policy framework yet designed in Ghana reaches that far into the meeting room.

Sikanku now uses his platform to challenge those attitudes directly. His willingness to speak publicly about the rejection he experienced as a child is itself a form of the advocacy Ghana’s disability rights movement needs most: not arguments about legislation but human accounts of what exclusion costs the people it lands on.