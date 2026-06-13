Signs A Relationship Has Become One Sided

Plenty of people drift into relationships hoping to be carried rather than to carry their share. Love is not a ledger, and no couple splits everything evenly. The trouble starts when one person keeps drawing comfort, money and reassurance while giving little back, and the other slowly runs dry.

A few patterns tend to show up. One partner leans on the other for almost everything, from cash to solutions to emotional support to small daily errands, and the leaning never eases off. The effort sits on one side too: you do the planning, the maintaining and the smoothing over, while they coast along. They talk often about their own worries but rarely ask how you are holding up. And they tend to be around when life is good or when there is something to gain, then fade when you are struggling or have less to offer.

A rough patch is not the same thing. Anyone can lean hard during illness, grief or money trouble, and a steady partner expects to be leaned on at times. That is how couples get through hard seasons. The warning sign is the version that never turns around, where the care only ever travels in one direction no matter how long you wait for it to come back.

A relationship that works rests on two people holding each other up and taking turns to be the strong one. When the support runs one way for long enough, it stops being a partnership and starts feeling like a load.